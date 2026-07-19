Plant This Herb By Your Birdbath For A Yard Full Of Pollinators

Once you get the setup right, lavender's hardy nature takes over, and once it starts blooming, the pollinators will head over shortly thereafter. The trick to successfully growing lavender is to first know which lavender you're planting, as there are a few varieties, each with its own quirks and colors. So, not only will you find one that fits your growing conditions, but you can also coordinate its color with your birdbath's for an aesthetically awesome garden.

The three most popular types are English lavender (Lavandula angustifolia), which comes in white and purple; French lavender (Lavandula stoechas), which comes in purple; and the hybrid Lavandin (Lavandula x intermedia), which comes in white, purple, and sometimes pink.

English lavender is the toughest, while French lavender is a little more finicky, and lavandin is the pickiest of the bunch. All need well-draining, rocky soil and don't tolerate having wet roots for long, so you'll need to add materials that improve your soil's drainage if it's clay-heavy. It also prefers alkaline soil over acidic, so you may also need to amend your soil's pH to be more alkaline. Full sun is a must; English lavender is a smidge more tolerant of some shade but its cousins are not. Remember that this is a Mediterranean herb, so it does best when it's dry and hot. Give it a good yearly pruning to keep it tight and shrubby, then use the chopped leaves as potpourri to make your home smell amazing.