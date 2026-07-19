What To Do If Your Landscape Beds Are Infested With Crabgrass

When people think of crabgrass, they are usually thinking about the dread of finding it proliferating in their lawn. Crabgrass isn't just a lawn problem, however — this weed is perfectly happy growing in garden beds as well. The first step to tackling any problem is to understand it. That, of course, begs the question: What exactly is crabgrass? Crabgrass is an annual grass that emerges each spring and dies back in the fall after the first frost. It is a tricky weed to kill, in large part because it is so prolific — just one plant can produce more than 100,000 seeds per year. That's a lot of new crabgrass plants come spring. Fortunately, it is possible to control crabgrass in your garden, especially if you work with its natural growing patterns. Because it is an annual and not a perennial like many weeds, existing plants will die in the fall regardless of what you do to them. The best strategy? Shift your focus to the seeds. This is done by using a pre-emergent, a weed killer, an herbicide, or by hand-pulling.

Though it won't eliminate the mature crabgrass in your garden today, one of the best ways to keep crabgrass from taking over your yard is to use a pre-emergent. Pre-emergents work by tackling the root of the problem — those pesky seeds. It won't kill the seed itself, but it will kill the new seedling that germinates from it. Timing is critical, as pre-emergents don't stay active in the soil forever. Because crabgrass germinates when soil temperature reaches 55 degrees for three to five days, you will need to apply your pre-emergent before this happens. Sometime around April 15th is usually the right time frame, but you'll need to account for the climate in your particular area.