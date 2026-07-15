Consumer Reports' Top-Ranked Drip Coffee Maker Isn't From Keurig Or Ninja
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Since its founding in 1936, Consumer Reports (CR) has built upon a reputation for reliable independent research and advice on a variety of consumer products. While known for reviews and recommendations on larger high-involvement items like the best riding lawn mower for 2026, CR doesn't forget the smaller appliances that help us get through the daily grind, like everyday drip coffee makers. Weighing factors like reliability, customer satisfaction, and ease of use, it goes beyond the marketing and specs to deliver a more grounded look at which machines actually perform better. In the most recent Consumer Reports drip coffee pot rankings, you might be surprised to find that one of their top-ranked makers isn't Keurig or Ninja. It's Bunn.
Anyone who has ever been to a diner or restaurant will know Bunn as the name on many of those giant coffee makers brewing non-stop pots all day long. Well, that company also makes residential coffee pots, and following the professional line's pedigree of performance, the Bunn HB Heat N' Brew Programmable 10-Cup Coffee Maker earns a high position on CR's list of reliable brewers. In fact, it sits at the top of the ranking, beating popular and pricier options like the Ninja Coffee Coffee System CF097, which boasts several accessories and settings you won't find on the Bunn model.
So, what does CR have to say about the Bunn? In its official review, CR notes the drip coffee machine's higher score is owed to its reliable quality and convenience. The brewed coffee reaches the recommended 195 degrees Fahrenheit, the maker and carafe are easy to operate, and the unit is simple to clean, with both the filter basket and carafe being dishwasher safe.
Pros and cons of picking a Bunn HB Heat N' Brew coffee maker
Alongside the Consumer Reports ratings and recommendations, there are a few practical features to consider if you're looking at the Bunn HB Heat N' Brew machine to complete the ultimate coffee station in your kitchen. One is that you can program what time you want the machine to make coffee. You set the start time by pressing the small "Auto Start" button on the control panel and then inputting the time using the convenient hour and minute buttons.
In terms of brew time, some Amazon customers say the Bunn takes a little longer to brew its 10-cup capacity. Based on a test performed by the Just a Dad Approved YouTube channel, it takes the Bunn 13 minutes to fill a full pot, which is longer than the brew time of even some of the larger-capacity drip makers in the CR rankings. The Bunn also requires its name-brand filters to fit in the taller basket and prevent grounds spillage.
With its sticker price of $175, you'd also expect the Bunn to have more brew features, but it does not. Compare it to the Hamilton Beach Programmable 49465R, another model that's highly rated by Consumer Reports and also has a programmable timer and a larger carafe but only costs $39. Still, many positive reviews insist the Bunn's quality and durability justifies its place in a home coffee station, with features like the easy-to-use carafe and the reliable heating system lending to its high customer satisfaction.