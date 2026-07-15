Consumer Reports' Top-Ranked Drip Coffee Maker Isn't From Keurig Or Ninja

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Since its founding in 1936, Consumer Reports (CR) has built upon a reputation for reliable independent research and advice on a variety of consumer products. While known for reviews and recommendations on larger high-involvement items like the best riding lawn mower for 2026, CR doesn't forget the smaller appliances that help us get through the daily grind, like everyday drip coffee makers. Weighing factors like reliability, customer satisfaction, and ease of use, it goes beyond the marketing and specs to deliver a more grounded look at which machines actually perform better. In the most recent Consumer Reports drip coffee pot rankings, you might be surprised to find that one of their top-ranked makers isn't Keurig or Ninja. It's Bunn.

Anyone who has ever been to a diner or restaurant will know Bunn as the name on many of those giant coffee makers brewing non-stop pots all day long. Well, that company also makes residential coffee pots, and following the professional line's pedigree of performance, the Bunn HB Heat N' Brew Programmable 10-Cup Coffee Maker earns a high position on CR's list of reliable brewers. In fact, it sits at the top of the ranking, beating popular and pricier options like the Ninja Coffee Coffee System CF097, which boasts several accessories and settings you won't find on the Bunn model.

So, what does CR have to say about the Bunn? In its official review, CR notes the drip coffee machine's higher score is owed to its reliable quality and convenience. The brewed coffee reaches the recommended 195 degrees Fahrenheit, the maker and carafe are easy to operate, and the unit is simple to clean, with both the filter basket and carafe being dishwasher safe.