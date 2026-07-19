This Bathroom Essential Makes Organizing Aluminum Foil & Parchment Paper Easy
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The easy answer for storing aluminum foil, parchment paper, and other disposable kitchen essentials is to shove them in an unceremonious heap in a random cabinet or drawer. This storage solution is common, but not the most practical. It can take up valuable space and make it difficult to keep things organized, especially if your cabinets and drawers are packed to the brim. Try a smarter way to store aluminum foil and parchment paper, as shown by YouTuber 25centDIY. This account shared a simple DIY that transforms Dollar Tree's Home Collection Wire Shower Caddy into a nifty kitchen organizer.
Shower caddies aren't as niche as their name implies. These bathroom essentials have several characteristics that make them perfect for stowing kitchen goods. For one, they come in a hangable design that can slide over any hook on the inside of a cabinet, pantry door, empty wall, kitchen backsplash, or even on the side of a refrigerator. Therefore, this idea can be a renter-friendly storage solution that optimizes every inch of cabinet space. The wire design is very practical for humid kitchen spaces, as these shower caddies are designed to resist mold and mildew.
This DIY is fairly simple. It only requires a dollar store shower caddy, a pair of wire cutters, and an additional hanging hook in the style of your choice. This makes it an incredibly budget-friendly project at less than $5. It's also doable for people of all skill levels.
How to set up a bathroom caddy as an aluminum foil and parchment paper organizer
Start by hanging a hook where you intend to put your organizer. If placing it on the inside of a pantry door, use an over-the-door hook, such as the Mars-Rock Single Over Door Steel Hooks. To hang the caddy on a wall, use adhesive or screw-in hooks. If assembling it on the side of a refrigerator, use adhesive, non-damaging wall hooks, such as the Fotyrig Heavy Duty Adhesive Towel Hooks, or magnetic hangers, such as the E Bavite Swivel Swing Magnetic Hooks.
Unless you're drilling permanent wall hooks into your kitchen, the only tool you need for this hack is a set of wire cutters. Use the cutters to snip off the wires that make up the second shelf, creating more space to fit the long rectangular boxes. This makes it easy to slide boxes into the organizer, and the extra railings will keep it propped up in place. Once all the boxes are stowed, hang the organizer over the aforementioned hook, and the DIY is finished.
Keep in mind that the shower caddy may knock against a cabinet or pantry door whenever it's opened and closed. To prevent it from noisily swinging around, pad the back of the caddy with folded duct tape or soft furniture padding, such as the 888 Corp Felt Self Adhesive Bumpers. After all, furniture feet pads are good for more than protecting your floors from heavy tables and chairs. Keep in mind that this isn't the only trick you can use with a dollar store shower caddy; you can also organize items behind your pantry door with a Dollar Tree kitchen organization hack.