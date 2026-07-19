This Bathroom Essential Makes Organizing Aluminum Foil & Parchment Paper Easy

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The easy answer for storing aluminum foil, parchment paper, and other disposable kitchen essentials is to shove them in an unceremonious heap in a random cabinet or drawer. This storage solution is common, but not the most practical. It can take up valuable space and make it difficult to keep things organized, especially if your cabinets and drawers are packed to the brim. Try a smarter way to store aluminum foil and parchment paper, as shown by YouTuber 25centDIY. This account shared a simple DIY that transforms Dollar Tree's Home Collection Wire Shower Caddy into a nifty kitchen organizer.

Shower caddies aren't as niche as their name implies. These bathroom essentials have several characteristics that make them perfect for stowing kitchen goods. For one, they come in a hangable design that can slide over any hook on the inside of a cabinet, pantry door, empty wall, kitchen backsplash, or even on the side of a refrigerator. Therefore, this idea can be a renter-friendly storage solution that optimizes every inch of cabinet space. The wire design is very practical for humid kitchen spaces, as these shower caddies are designed to resist mold and mildew.

This DIY is fairly simple. It only requires a dollar store shower caddy, a pair of wire cutters, and an additional hanging hook in the style of your choice. This makes it an incredibly budget-friendly project at less than $5. It's also doable for people of all skill levels.