Keep Pantry Goods Organized With A Dollar Tree Kitchen Organization Hack

To put this project to work in your home, you need to head to the Dollar Tree and scoop up a Home Collection wire shower caddy, two Essentials assorted wire baskets, and some tool bench cable ties. You can grab some smaller rectangular wire baskets if your store has them as well. Take your DIY a step further by creating kitchen storage solutions that also look chic and buy a few accent pieces while you're out. Maybe you want to transform this basic white caddy into a metallic dream with a little gold spray paint, or give the whole thing a nautical theme by hot gluing jute rope to the exterior. Once you've got all these bits and pieces, it's time to get crafting.

Use your zip ties to connect the baskets to the top and bottom tiers of the caddy. If you've purchased smaller rectangular ones, use them to fill in the center tiers. If not, you can use the shelves already in the caddy to hold extra produce. That's all there is to it. Snip the extra plastic away from the ties, and decorate as you please, then fill the baskets with any pantry items you want. The hanger on the top of the caddy is looped over a Command hook or other art-mounting hardware. This is such an affordable way to add extra storage to your kitchen and save your pantry the clutter, and it's so simple to do.