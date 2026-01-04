Keep Pantry Goods Organized With A Dollar Tree Kitchen Organization Hack
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
No matter how much time is spent the organizing kitchen, it always seem to be the one room that needs more cleaning. From spices and pantry goods to dishes and appliances, so many items take up space. Fortunately, there's one way to minimize the stress on your pantry, and make room for other items on shelves and counters: a produce hanger. This is one of those small kitchen organization ideas to maximize tiny spaces without overspending. Whether you have a plethora of onions and garlic to store, or you're hoping to put all your fruit in one place, there's a Dollar Tree DIY to set you straight, and it oddly involves a bathroom essential.
This project is a simple one that crafters of any experience can complete in a short time. The key is zip-tying a Dollar Tree shower caddy and baskets together so they can better hold pantry items instead of body wash and shampoo. If you're looking for extra kitchen storage ideas to free up space, this is a great one to begin with. It's super customizable, leaving plenty of room to change the basket type, color, and decorative elements to make it all your own.
DIYing your kitchen pantry saver
To put this project to work in your home, you need to head to the Dollar Tree and scoop up a Home Collection wire shower caddy, two Essentials assorted wire baskets, and some tool bench cable ties. You can grab some smaller rectangular wire baskets if your store has them as well. Take your DIY a step further by creating kitchen storage solutions that also look chic and buy a few accent pieces while you're out. Maybe you want to transform this basic white caddy into a metallic dream with a little gold spray paint, or give the whole thing a nautical theme by hot gluing jute rope to the exterior. Once you've got all these bits and pieces, it's time to get crafting.
Use your zip ties to connect the baskets to the top and bottom tiers of the caddy. If you've purchased smaller rectangular ones, use them to fill in the center tiers. If not, you can use the shelves already in the caddy to hold extra produce. That's all there is to it. Snip the extra plastic away from the ties, and decorate as you please, then fill the baskets with any pantry items you want. The hanger on the top of the caddy is looped over a Command hook or other art-mounting hardware. This is such an affordable way to add extra storage to your kitchen and save your pantry the clutter, and it's so simple to do.