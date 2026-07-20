Stop Stuffing Your Cabinets: A Budget-Friendly Way To Store Towels Without Clutter

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Although beautifully organized linen closet setups can be inspiring, purchasing matching bins and baskets can also be pricey. Fortunately, you don't have to invest a lot of money to organize your towel storage. These areas don't need to be fancy, as only your family or roommates are likely to see them. So, keep your shelves in order without spending a single extra dime by trying out a smart way to reuse milk jugs.

The YouTuber Simple Ideas, shared a brilliant idea that will stop you from stuffing your cabinets with disorganized towels. Instead, store your towels in cleverly cut jerry cans or milk jugs. This is a great method to organize your towels by size, color, room, or purpose, and to keep your storage spaces clutter-free. Simply arrange the plastic jugs inside cabinets, closet spaces, or other hidden storage around your home.

It's easy enough to find these plastic containers. Households that prefer to buy water cooler refills instead of using tap water may have a few extra jugs lying around. Or, you can make a smaller version of this DIY hack using repurposed milk jugs. Aside from the plastic receptacle, all that's necessary is a pair of heavy-duty kitchen scissors or a sharp knife. A black permanent marker will also come in handy, so you can draw where you intend to cut.