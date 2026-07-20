Stop Stuffing Your Cabinets: A Budget-Friendly Way To Store Towels Without Clutter
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Although beautifully organized linen closet setups can be inspiring, purchasing matching bins and baskets can also be pricey. Fortunately, you don't have to invest a lot of money to organize your towel storage. These areas don't need to be fancy, as only your family or roommates are likely to see them. So, keep your shelves in order without spending a single extra dime by trying out a smart way to reuse milk jugs.
The YouTuber Simple Ideas, shared a brilliant idea that will stop you from stuffing your cabinets with disorganized towels. Instead, store your towels in cleverly cut jerry cans or milk jugs. This is a great method to organize your towels by size, color, room, or purpose, and to keep your storage spaces clutter-free. Simply arrange the plastic jugs inside cabinets, closet spaces, or other hidden storage around your home.
It's easy enough to find these plastic containers. Households that prefer to buy water cooler refills instead of using tap water may have a few extra jugs lying around. Or, you can make a smaller version of this DIY hack using repurposed milk jugs. Aside from the plastic receptacle, all that's necessary is a pair of heavy-duty kitchen scissors or a sharp knife. A black permanent marker will also come in handy, so you can draw where you intend to cut.
How to DIY this affordable clutter solution for household towels.
Before you start cutting up the plastic jugs, it's imperative that you wash them. The last thing anyone wants is to store their clean towels in receptacles that stink of old milk or mold. Clean out the upcycled containers with a teaspoon of bleach mixed with a quart of water. A few rounds of hot water and dish soap will also do the trick. The next step is to trace where you intend to cut the plastic with a permanent marker. Make a shape similar to a magazine file, leaving a high back, but lower front. Follow the marker lines with a knife or scissors, and the organizer is complete.
Stick one of these organizers in a cabinet to keep your towels separated from other stored items. The jug will help keep the towels rolled up or folded in place, even when you're rummaging for other belongings stowed in the deep dark corners of your cabinets. It'll also keep the towels elevated and separate from potential spills or leaks, so they stay fresh and clean.
Although the original DIYer doesn't dress up this idea, it is possible to put a creative spin on it. Take inspiration from a unique DIY that transforms an old milk jug into a planter, and use spray paint and your drawing skills to decorate the outside of the receptacle. If you don't have great drawing skills, another option is to decoupage the outside with tissue paper or magazine pages. And if you really want to up your organization, consider adding plastic labels that clip over the front of the organizer, like the Danrong Basket Labels. This will help a household remember where the towels go, preventing future cabinet clutter.