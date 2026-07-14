Upcycle Old T-Shirts Into A More Sustainable Grocery Choice
You don't need more plastic grocery bags to stuff into a cabinet. They're terrible for the environment, and while you can reuse plastic bags for wall art, you're probably getting new ones at the grocery store more quickly than you can use them. You don't need to go out of your way to buy reusable bags either, though. If you have any old T-shirts lying around, you have everything you need to make a sustainable grocery bag. The process is quick and easy enough that you could do it in the morning before making your grocery run. Plus, cleaning it is as easy as washing your shirt!
The main body of your T-shirt will form the bulk of the bag, while the space between the sleeves and the neckline will become handles. You can use this to your advantage by picking shirts with a pretty pattern or fun design. However, if you're reusing an older or more plain shirt, you can still dress it up with fabric paint or this tie-dye method using ice if you have a little more time to spend on it. Adding ribbons, lace, buttons, or iron-on patches can also give your bag a little more personality.
The bag can be sewn together, but if you don't have a sewing kit, you can also tie it together instead. However, keep in mind that your bag will only be as strong as the fabric, stitches, or knots. Avoid using shirts that are already ripped or worn out, and be careful when carrying heavier groceries like cans.
Creating your T-shirt grocery bag
Start by cleaning your T-shirt and laying it out flat. Cut along the seam that attaches the sleeves to the body of the shirt so that the sleeves are completely cut off. To form the handles, you'll need to cut the top center of the shirt out as well. You can use the neckline and the sleeves as a guide for this. Your cut should be the width of the neckline and no deeper than the bottom of the sleeves. A shallower cut will result in shorter handles, while a deeper one will give you longer handles. Err on the side of caution and start with a shallower cut, then adjust until the handles are your preferred length.
If you have a sewing kit, sew the bottom edge of the T-shirt closed to form the bottom of the bag, and you're done! For a no-sew alternative, you'll need to cut fringe into the bottom of the shirt, then tie the strips together to form a secure bottom. Mark how deep you want the bag to be all the way across and cut the bottom of the shirt to that line. You want the strips to be roughly the same length and long enough to work with. Tie the strips at the front of the shirt to the matching strips on the back.
You can add additional ties or fabric to the bottom and handles to reinforce it if you're concerned about heavier groceries pulling it loose. For a truly sustainable zero-waste bag, reuse the fabric from making the handles for DIY garden decor or other projects instead of throwing it out.