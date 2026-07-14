Upcycle Old T-Shirts Into A More Sustainable Grocery Choice

You don't need more plastic grocery bags to stuff into a cabinet. They're terrible for the environment, and while you can reuse plastic bags for wall art, you're probably getting new ones at the grocery store more quickly than you can use them. You don't need to go out of your way to buy reusable bags either, though. If you have any old T-shirts lying around, you have everything you need to make a sustainable grocery bag. The process is quick and easy enough that you could do it in the morning before making your grocery run. Plus, cleaning it is as easy as washing your shirt!

The main body of your T-shirt will form the bulk of the bag, while the space between the sleeves and the neckline will become handles. You can use this to your advantage by picking shirts with a pretty pattern or fun design. However, if you're reusing an older or more plain shirt, you can still dress it up with fabric paint or this tie-dye method using ice if you have a little more time to spend on it. Adding ribbons, lace, buttons, or iron-on patches can also give your bag a little more personality.

The bag can be sewn together, but if you don't have a sewing kit, you can also tie it together instead. However, keep in mind that your bag will only be as strong as the fabric, stitches, or knots. Avoid using shirts that are already ripped or worn out, and be careful when carrying heavier groceries like cans.