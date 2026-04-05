Reuse A Plastic Bag To Create Stunning Wall Art In Minutes
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Hanging wall art can drastically change the look and feel of any space. If you can't afford an original, it might be tempting to pick up one of those cheap framed posters that everybody seems to have, or word signs that seem to be all the rage. The solution is simple, whether you want a tiny piece that fits perfectly in your powder room or a giant piece to anchor your mantle. DIYer Liz Fenwick demonstrated how to make the viral plastic bag wall art in a recent TikTok video. She used a basic plastic bag, dipped in leftover tinted paint samples, and pressed it onto an inexpensive canvas from Dollar Tree to create an abstract piece of art to display on some open shelves.
Although the process is extremely simple, there are some things you'll want to keep in mind as you gather supplies and set up your workspace to achieve the best results. Fendick used a small canvas, but any size will work. Opting for larger ones like the Artkey Pre-Stretched 30-inch by 48-inch Canvas 3-Pack from Amazon will increase your overall cost, but it is a necessary step if you're trying to find the right-sized picture for over a couch, dining table, or other spacious area. Recycling plastic grocery bags you already have on hand, and upcycling leftover paint that's been hanging out in your garage or craft room, can help if you want to go big with your wall art but are working on a tight budget. This project can be messy, so use cheap newspaper to line a work surface where your canvas can dry undisturbed.
Tips and tricks for the viral plastic bag wall art hack
Even if you don't have an artistic bone in your body, wall art is easy to make if you embrace the abstract. It goes without saying that a plastic bag won't give you much control, especially when you trap air inside before twisting it to create a crinkly bubble. That's the technique Liz Fendick used to create her art piece, which has an almost floral quality. She repeatedly dipped just the bottom of her bag into three different-colored paint puddles before gently dabbing them onto the canvas in a random design.
That's just one way to use plastic bags for this project, and since they are so inexpensive, it's smart to experiment to find the technique that works best for you. Remember to test your techniques on a piece of junk cardboard before committing the design to your canvas. Try crumpling a bag instead of filling it with air to create a stippled effect, or roll it into a log shape and slap it against the canvas. Your imagination is the only barrier here. It's a good idea to dedicate one bag to each color you want to use. Use a light touch, too, since overloading your canvas with too much paint will make it difficult to see the unique textures the bag creates.
To further customize your plastic bag wall art, consider combining the abstract splotches with other painting methods. This could include using a small paintbrush to add fine details, using painter's tape to create stripes on your canvas before you start painting, or splattering paint on your plastic bag shapes to add even more visual interest.