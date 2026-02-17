DIYers Transform Dollar Tree Items Into Stunning Abstract Wall Art

From live plants to modern murals, we spend a lot of time daydreaming about the perfect living room wall decor. One of the best things about making your own using Dollar Tree items is that you can afford to do a little experimentation. Relying on equal parts intuition and hot glue, @2sistersstory started by fixing two dowels right next to each other but slightly staggered on the largest plank. While that cured, they made the largest painted craft circles pop off the background by gluing small storage containers, like Crafter's Square Mini Storage Containers, to the backs and then attaching them to the plank at opposite ends (though you can skip these, if desired). After adding more dowels positioned perpendicularly on top of the big circles, they glued a smaller circle and, finally, a reflective mirror for added visual interest. To hang the finished piece, adhesive options like Command XL Heavyweight Picture Hanging Strips can secure a finished wood surface to the wall.

You could mimic this design exactly or experiment with symmetrical designs, add more dowels, or use other wooden craft shapes. The number, size, and arrangement of elements is really up to you. The same goes for how you decide to color your piece. Layering black and gold is an elegant choice, but if you prefer a monochrome look you could also construct your wall art first and spray paint it once the glue has hardened. Or, if you're obsessed with boho wall decor, you may prefer to stain the wood pieces to maintain the natural texture, especially if you find ones with interesting grain.