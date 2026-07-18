She Grabs A Plastic Bag To Create Unique Countertop Storage That Looks High End
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Many of us keep plastic bags around for storing food and packing lunches, but using them to create high-end decor that also serves a purpose? Well, that might not have crossed your mind before. Get ready to look at plastic bags in a whole new light with a DIY shared by TikToker tinalemac (who learned it from another user, casamuze). All you have to do is fill a zip-top bag with cement, seal it closed, and set an object on top (say, a bottle of hand soap) to create an indentation. Once it's dry, it'll look like a fluffy pillow with a dish at the center. Although the project is a clever way to make a unique DIY candleholder, you can use the pillow as a countertop storage piece instead.
The first thing is to decide how big of a pillow you'd like to craft. If you have plenty of space on your bathroom or kitchen countertop, grab a bag that's larger in size — like these 365 Whole Foods Market Gallon Bags. But for a petite storage container, Amazon Basics Sandwich Bags could help do the trick. Next, purchase a tub of cement online or from your local hardware store. There's a difference between concrete and cement, so make sure you get the latter! For instance, Home Depot sells Quikrete Quick-Setting Cement in various sizes. You'll also need gloves, a bucket, water, and a stirring stick.
Make a chic storage pillow for your counter to keep items corralled
Put on your gloves and mix up a batch of cement in the bucket (or a disposable container). Follow the instructions on the package to ensure you use the correct ratio of powder and water. After blending it with the stirring stick, carefully fill the plastic bag with cement. Use a disposable utensil to do so. Close the seal, then smooth the bag out with your hands. This is the point where you'll create an indentation. Place an object like a can, mug, or glass jar on the bag, pressing down. You could always make multiple grooves if it's a gallon bag.
@tinalemac
Shout out to @Casa Muze for this genius cement diy idea!! As soon as I saw this, I had to run to IKEA to grab everything to try it out for myself and the end result is just too good 😍🕯️ These only took an afternoon to make and now I just have to figure out what I wanna paint it 👩🏻🎨 CEMENT PILLOW CANDLE HOLDER ✔️ Tea lights/tea light holders ✔️ Plastic zip bags ✔️ Quick set cement #diyideas #diyhome #ikeahack #cementdiy #concretediy #ikeadiy #diycandle #diyhomedecor #homedecorideas #diyprojects #diytutorial
After the cement is dry, remove the pillow from the bag and put it to good use. Place it on a bathroom counter to hold pieces of jewelry, hair ties, mini toiletries, or a bottle of hand soap. It'll look like the items are resting on a pillow, only it won't exactly be the typical kind! In the kitchen, your pillow could become a catchall bowl for keys, change, and headphones. Or, set it by your coffee machine and keep your favorite morning mugs on it. What you're able to store on the pillow will, of course, depend on how large of an indentation you create.
Prefer decor with a little more pizazz? Ditch the plain-cement look by painting the pillow a shiny silver or gold (like with Rust-Oleum Metallic Finish Spray Paint). You could also use a variety of colors if your storage piece is intended for a maximalist kitchen. On the other hand, opt for white if you want to boost the pillow's luxurious, dreamy appearance. If you don't feel like painting but still desire color, consider adding GOODTAKE Concrete Pigment to the mixture ahead of time.