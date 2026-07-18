She Grabs A Plastic Bag To Create Unique Countertop Storage That Looks High End

Put on your gloves and mix up a batch of cement in the bucket (or a disposable container). Follow the instructions on the package to ensure you use the correct ratio of powder and water. After blending it with the stirring stick, carefully fill the plastic bag with cement. Use a disposable utensil to do so. Close the seal, then smooth the bag out with your hands. This is the point where you'll create an indentation. Place an object like a can, mug, or glass jar on the bag, pressing down. You could always make multiple grooves if it's a gallon bag.

@tinalemac Shout out to @Casa Muze for this genius cement diy idea!! As soon as I saw this, I had to run to IKEA to grab everything to try it out for myself and the end result is just too good 😍🕯️ These only took an afternoon to make and now I just have to figure out what I wanna paint it 👩🏻‍🎨 CEMENT PILLOW CANDLE HOLDER ✔️ Tea lights/tea light holders ✔️ Plastic zip bags ✔️ Quick set cement #diyideas #diyhome #ikeahack #cementdiy #concretediy #ikeadiy #diycandle #diyhomedecor #homedecorideas #diyprojects #diytutorial ♬ fling – home alone.

After the cement is dry, remove the pillow from the bag and put it to good use. Place it on a bathroom counter to hold pieces of jewelry, hair ties, mini toiletries, or a bottle of hand soap. It'll look like the items are resting on a pillow, only it won't exactly be the typical kind! In the kitchen, your pillow could become a catchall bowl for keys, change, and headphones. Or, set it by your coffee machine and keep your favorite morning mugs on it. What you're able to store on the pillow will, of course, depend on how large of an indentation you create.

Prefer decor with a little more pizazz? Ditch the plain-cement look by painting the pillow a shiny silver or gold (like with Rust-Oleum Metallic Finish Spray Paint). You could also use a variety of colors if your storage piece is intended for a maximalist kitchen. On the other hand, opt for white if you want to boost the pillow's luxurious, dreamy appearance. If you don't feel like painting but still desire color, consider adding GOODTAKE Concrete Pigment to the mixture ahead of time.