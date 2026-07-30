Not A Dresser, Not A Rack — IKEA Has A New Storage Solution For Closet-Less Bedrooms

Do you have closet envy? If you live in an older home, it may have lots of charm but very little, if any, closet space. People in the past either had very few garments and no need for storage, or used dressers or armoires to keep their clothes tidy. That might have been fine for them, but you're getting tired of messy dresser drawers or having piles of clothes scattered across your bedroom. If you share a room with someone, or have kids that share a closet-less bedroom, the issue is compounded.

IKEA, the Swedish furniture retailer known for its storage and space-saving options, may have the answer to your bedroom storage woes. Its PAX / FORSAND wardrobe is a storage solution that can give you the closet space you're dreaming of. The wardrobe is tall and narrow, making it an excellent option for a small bedroom. If you share with a partner, each person can have their own wardrobe (or two, depending on the size of the room).

IKEA's PAX wardrobe system is the brand's customizable closet space. It's an example of a modular wardrobe. Depending on your storage needs, you can combine multiple PAX wardrobes and mix up the interior fixtures, adding hanging rods, shelves, or baskets. Choose from multiple door styles, such as the FORSAND doors, which have simple lines and come in three neutral colors: white, beige, and gray.