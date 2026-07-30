Not A Dresser, Not A Rack — IKEA Has A New Storage Solution For Closet-Less Bedrooms
Do you have closet envy? If you live in an older home, it may have lots of charm but very little, if any, closet space. People in the past either had very few garments and no need for storage, or used dressers or armoires to keep their clothes tidy. That might have been fine for them, but you're getting tired of messy dresser drawers or having piles of clothes scattered across your bedroom. If you share a room with someone, or have kids that share a closet-less bedroom, the issue is compounded.
IKEA, the Swedish furniture retailer known for its storage and space-saving options, may have the answer to your bedroom storage woes. Its PAX / FORSAND wardrobe is a storage solution that can give you the closet space you're dreaming of. The wardrobe is tall and narrow, making it an excellent option for a small bedroom. If you share with a partner, each person can have their own wardrobe (or two, depending on the size of the room).
IKEA's PAX wardrobe system is the brand's customizable closet space. It's an example of a modular wardrobe. Depending on your storage needs, you can combine multiple PAX wardrobes and mix up the interior fixtures, adding hanging rods, shelves, or baskets. Choose from multiple door styles, such as the FORSAND doors, which have simple lines and come in three neutral colors: white, beige, and gray.
Create shared closet space with IKEA PAX/FORSAND
Use the PAX / FORSAND wardrobe combination to turn your room from a closet-less space to one with enough closet space for everyone. Each wardrobe measures 29 ½ inches wide, so depending on the size of your bedroom, you should have enough room for each person to have at least one wardrobe to themselves. In a larger room, you could have one wardrobe per person, plus a third, shared wardrobe. Or, in even larger spaces, you could allow two wardrobes per person. The same is true for shared kids' rooms — giving each child their own wardrobe closet and eliminating, or at least minimizing, fights.
The basic PAX / FORSAND wardrobe includes two doors, one closet rod, and three shelves, but you can customize it to meet your needs. For instance, if you prefer to hang your clothing, choose to install two closet rods in one wardrobe, in place of the three shelves. If you can't remember the last time you needed a hanger, opt for all shelves or a combination of shelves and drawers instead of a rod.
Once you've got the inside sorted, customize the outside. Swap out one of the FORSAND doors for the ÅHEIM mirror door to make a small bedroom feel larger. Pick from an array of handles and door pulls in various shapes and metals. While you may feel tempted to let everyone choose their own style, aim for a single color or style on the exterior, so your bedroom has a unified look and feel.