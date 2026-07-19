Move Over, Aerators: A Cheaper Solution You Can DIY With Old Lawn Equipment

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Lots of homeowners are convinced that the key to a lush lawn lies in knowing how and when to aerate their lawn, but affordable spike aerators often do more harm than good, and core aerators can be expensive and hard to come by. There are a lot of ways to avoid pricey aerators with DIY solutions using tools you already own, but at a glance, few of them can outperform TikToker jskenterprise's DIY roller aerator, made with an old brake rotor from his truck and some bits of old lawn equipment.

The DIY aerator build is straightforward and requires no welding. He assembled his aerator from a lawn vacuum handle (which is virtually indistinguishable from a push mower handle), homemade tines held on by U-bolts, the rotor, and plastic wheels of similar diameter to the rotor, added for stability. He also mentions using a Hayward pool filter backwash valve, probably as a hub to keep the rotor tight to its axle.

The creator made a wise choice by building his aerator around a brake rotor. Core aerators (also known as plug aerators) need a fair amount of weight to push their tines into the ground, and a front brake rotor for a Ford F-150 (which fetches $10-18 at a junkyard) might weigh a little over 30 pounds (rear rotors will be lighter). A core aerator with a single row of tines needs 30-50 pounds to hold everything down, and a single brake drum gets you into that range.