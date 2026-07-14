Don't Store WD-40 Here — It Could Become A Fire Hazard
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Have a can (or two) of WD-40 lying around your home? You most likely do — after all, it's pretty useful stuff, and there are plenty of ways to use it around your home and garden. While you may be aware of safety precautions to take when using the multi-use lubricant, one thing you may not be aware of is that there's a lot to consider when you put it up for storage, including which materials you keep nearby. One place you definitely don't want to keep your WD-40 is in the same cabinet or closet with oxidizers, like chlorine and hydrogen peroxide.
Oxidizers are chemicals that release oxygen and can make flammable materials even more flammable if they come into contact. How dangerous an oxidizer is depends on its classification and strength. The stronger the oxidizer, the greater the risk of it either intensifying a fire or causing a fire or explosion. WD-40 is an extremely flammable product and is classified as a Category 1 aerosol, as it contains more than 85% flammable components by mass or has an ignition distance of 75 cm (~29 ½ inches). It's also a Level 3 aerosol, meaning it's made up of mostly flammable or combustible liquid, along with a flammable propellant.
Chlorine and hydrogen peroxide, common household products, are two examples of oxidizers. If they are concentrated enough and leak while in the vicinity of WD-40, there's a fire risk. Knowing how to properly store your cleaning supplies and WD-40 will help you protect your home and loved ones.
How to store WD-40 safely
As with everything, when it comes to oxidizers, the dose makes the poison. The 3% hydrogen peroxide you get at the pharmacy isn't strong enough to be classed as an oxidizer. However, a cleaning product containing 12% hydrogen peroxide is. The same is true for chlorine. Regular old bleach isn't concentrated enough to be classed as an oxidizer, but the chlorine used to shock a pool is. You can get all the information you need by looking at a cleaning product's label or looking up its material safety data sheet. Products classed as oxidizers will often have a pictogram on them that looks like an O surrounded by fire.
When it comes to WD-40 storage, it's best to err on the side of caution. Keep it away from strong cleaning products and protect it from sunlight and high heat. Unless you have air conditioning in your garage, WD-40 is yet another example of a product never to store in the garage. Instead, place it in a well-ventilated, climate-controlled closet or cabinet, with non-flammable items. A linen closet or hallway closet may be perfect.
Since it's important to keep the can out of the reach of children, ideally, the closet or cabinet will have a lock. If not, you may want to keep the can in a lockable storage box, such as a Medicine Lock Box, which is intended for use with medications. Put the lock box on a high shelf so kids and curious pets can't get to it and choose a combination you'll remember, but that will be difficult for others to guess.