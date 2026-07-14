Don't Store WD-40 Here — It Could Become A Fire Hazard

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Have a can (or two) of WD-40 lying around your home? You most likely do — after all, it's pretty useful stuff, and there are plenty of ways to use it around your home and garden. While you may be aware of safety precautions to take when using the multi-use lubricant, one thing you may not be aware of is that there's a lot to consider when you put it up for storage, including which materials you keep nearby. One place you definitely don't want to keep your WD-40 is in the same cabinet or closet with oxidizers, like chlorine and hydrogen peroxide.

Oxidizers are chemicals that release oxygen and can make flammable materials even more flammable if they come into contact. How dangerous an oxidizer is depends on its classification and strength. The stronger the oxidizer, the greater the risk of it either intensifying a fire or causing a fire or explosion. WD-40 is an extremely flammable product and is classified as a Category 1 aerosol, as it contains more than 85% flammable components by mass or has an ignition distance of 75 cm (~29 ½ inches). It's also a Level 3 aerosol, meaning it's made up of mostly flammable or combustible liquid, along with a flammable propellant.

Chlorine and hydrogen peroxide, common household products, are two examples of oxidizers. If they are concentrated enough and leak while in the vicinity of WD-40, there's a fire risk. Knowing how to properly store your cleaning supplies and WD-40 will help you protect your home and loved ones.