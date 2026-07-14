Herbs To Plant If You Like Italian Cuisine

There's nothing quite like enjoying dinner out at an authentic Italian restaurant with its mouth-watering aromas and rich tomato sauces. Steaming bowls of pasta, perfectly baked pizza, and cheesy Italian dishes are the quintessential comfort food. If you enjoy recreating these recipes at home, you probably know how important fresh ingredients are. This is because true Italian cuisine is often made using farm-to-table ingredients, such as vine-grown, juicy tomatoes, olive oil, pressed garlic, and home-grown herbs like basil and oregano. Transforming your kitchen windowsill into a lush, thriving herb garden can help you save a surprising amount of money. Plus, having a fresh supply on hand can help make every single meal taste homemade.

Instead of paying premium prices for a clamshell of wilted greens, you can cultivate your own adorable kitchen herb garden featuring the most popular Italian ingredients. To capture the taste of Italy, there are six must-have plants to consider. First, you should start with sweet basil (Ocimum basilicum). Next, be sure to include oregano (Origanum vulgare) and parsley (Petroselinum crispum), which are staples in marinara and meatballs.

Round out your herb garden with Rosemary (Salvia rosmarinus), which is a sturdy, woody plant that's ideal for roasted potatoes. Finally, be sure to include mint (Mentha spicata) and thyme (Thymus vulgaris), which are the perfect additions to hearty Italian soups.