11 Bestsellers At IKEA With Deep Discounts In July 2026
Is dorm room decorating on your mind? As tuition prices continue to climb, students and parents who are trying to figure out how to afford the basics may want to check out IKEA's Ready For College Event. While there are plenty of new IKEA items coming out in 2026, the best way to take advantage of the Swedish chain's deep discounts in July 2026 is by heading straight for higher ticket bestsellers. Spacious shelving units and dressers, ergonomic office chairs and desks, and several large pieces of furniture are among them. Even if you're not heading back to school, there are price cuts on 11 of IKEA's classics in July 2026 that are worth checking out.
There are over 200 items that have been discounted up to 25% off, and although some of the end dates vary, most of the discounts are good through August 2, 2026. Signing up for the free-to-join IKEA Family Membership Program opens up dozens of in-store only deals on everything from plush rugs to comforter sets. Along with helping you earn points for every dollar you spend, members enjoy other perks like 90-day price protection, a buyback program, and special delivery options. Active students who verify their enrollment through a membership profile online by uploading a valid college ID by September 9, 2026, will also receive a one-time coupon code for 15%. Whether you're the teacher's pet or class clown, it's smart to score deals on these IKEA items that can transform a dingy dorm room into a haven that feels like home.
CENTERHALV Office chair
Normally priced at $199, IKEA's ergonomic CENTERHALV Office chair is currently 15% off. It only has two reviews so far (five stars from both), one from a customer who appreciates the wider and deeper seat and the other who likes that its adjustability accommodates their short stature.
The steel frame and reinforced polyamide base are designed to provide synchronized tilt tension that moves smoothly when users recline, while the foam-covered seat and adjustable armrests make it a little more comfortable for students working for hours at a time.
KALLAX Shelf unit
There are practically infinite ways to elevate IKEA's uber-popular shelves, which is just one of the reasons the bestselling KALLAX Shelf unit has over 8,400 five-star ratings. Available in black-brown, white, or light oak colors, the eight-cube size is currently $65.
Designed by Tord Björklund to be used standing upright or lying down, the KALLAX can be filled with box inserts for school supplies, stacks of books, or both. Since it's made of particleboard, fiberboard, and honeycomb paper filling, although you'll need to put on your thinking cap during the assembly process, the lighter-than-it-looks find is relatively easy to maneuver.
HEMNES 8-drawer dresser
Does empty nest syndrome have you excited to renovate one of your kid's rooms into a guest bedroom that rivals even the swankiest hotels? Some of the best deep discounts you'll find at IKEA in July 2026 are on large furniture pieces like the bestselling HEMNES 8-drawer dresser.
Normally priced at $450, you can currently nab the classic chest in either white or black-brown for $380. Along with the 15% off discount, IKEA Family members will also earn the same amount of points that can be used toward additional solid pine pieces in the HEMNES series.
VALEVÅG Mattress and mattress pad
Several studies have underscored the relationship between good sleep and good grades. Whether you opt for a twin-sized VALEVÅG Mattress and mattress pad for your collegian or the king version for your primary bedroom, over two dozen customers describe it as a smart deal.
Thanks to 5% and 6% discounts depending on the size and firmness you choose, you'll save between $30 and $50 on the bestselling mattress combo. Along with edge-to-edge pocket springs for breathability and memory foam that relieves joint pressure inside, the highly-rated find has soft stretchy fabric and machine-washable covers outside.
UTESPELARE / MATCHSPEL Gaming desk and chair
Available in black or white, IKEA's offering a price cut on the UTESPELARE / MATCHSPEL Gaming desk and chair. Currently priced at $529, you'll earn hundreds of points while saving $50 on the comfortable combo.
The desk can be positioned with its contoured shape facing toward you for wrist and forearm relief, or toward the back for corralling your cords. The sleek design also contains a cable management net between height-adjustable legs. Meanwhile, the swivel chair has a pivoting headrest, smooth safety casters, and a breathable mesh backrest for when the competition really starts to heat up.
STOREMOLLA 8-drawer dresser
One of the deepest discounts you'll find at IKEA right now is on the bestselling STOREMOLLA 8-drawer dresser, which is available in a light beige or grey-brown stain. Not only is it currently $100 off the normal price of $599, IKEA Family members who don't want to lug the 150-pound solid pine piece home and need it shipped instead will also receive an additional $10 discount off the delivery fee.
Nearly 200 customers have given the sleek Scandinavian storage piece a five-star rating, describing it as high quality, attractive, and surprisingly easy to assemble.
LOBERGET / MALSKÄR Swivel chair
One of the most affordable finds on the list, the LOBERGET / MALSKÄR Swivel chair pairs a powder-coated steel frame with a modern polypropylene seat capable of holding up to 243 pounds.
According to customers, its curvaceous shape doesn't just look cute. It's also extremely comfortable. Whether you opt for the white or black frame, IKEA's 21% discount means this bestseller is currently available for just $47 rather than its typical $60 price tag.
HEMNES Daybed
It probably isn't practical to haul the HEMNES Daybed into a typical dorm room, but it may be ideal for students who need to furnish their first apartment on a budget. Available in several colors, the $647 find provides a lot of flexible functionality.
A high frame paired with a foam mattress creates a couch by day and napping spot by night. Three spacious drawers underneath offer room to store things even in a tiny studio. They're set inside an expandable frame that converts the base into a double bed support that's large enough for college sweethearts (or overnight guests).
ÅSVANG Foam mattress
Dorm room mattresses are notoriously uncomfortable, so IKEA's markdown on ÅSVANG Foam mattresses could be worth a look for anyone who's college-bound. The twin size is currently $99, and you can score an even sweeter deal on the queen size, which is discounted 25% off.
Designed by Paulin Machado, the mattresses are made of 4 ¾ medium-firm foam, layered with wadding for extra cushioning, and covered in a machine-washable cover. The bestsellers are also roll-packed for easy moving. Although some users find them too thin and firm, dozens more raved about their comfort and value for the price.
FRIHETEN Sleeper sectional
The FRIHETEN Sleeper sectional is by far the most expensive bestseller at IKEA that you'll find discounted as part of the Ready For College Event, but over 1,300 customers have given the spacious sofa and convertible chaise lounge a five-star rating.
Available in brown-orange, light or dark gray fabric for $100 off, or black grain leather for $150 off, the sofa can be converted into a double bed thanks to removable back cushions and a pullout under-frame. The chaise lounge also has hidden storage underneath.
GRUPPSPEL Gaming chair
Dozens of customers report that IKEA's GRUPPSPEL Gaming chair is the kind of investment that makes sense for anyone pulling frequent all-nighters in front of a computer. IKEA's 15% reduction brings the price to $339 for either the light or dark gray dope dyed polyester fabric versions, or $379 for the black grain leather option.
No matter which style you choose, Jon Karlsson's ergonomic designs have adjustable head and armrests, lumbar support, tilt locking, and height adjustable seats. It also has lockable casters to keep it safe and foam detailing for added comfort.