11 Bestsellers At IKEA With Deep Discounts In July 2026

Is dorm room decorating on your mind? As tuition prices continue to climb, students and parents who are trying to figure out how to afford the basics may want to check out IKEA's Ready For College Event. While there are plenty of new IKEA items coming out in 2026, the best way to take advantage of the Swedish chain's deep discounts in July 2026 is by heading straight for higher ticket bestsellers. Spacious shelving units and dressers, ergonomic office chairs and desks, and several large pieces of furniture are among them. Even if you're not heading back to school, there are price cuts on 11 of IKEA's classics in July 2026 that are worth checking out.

There are over 200 items that have been discounted up to 25% off, and although some of the end dates vary, most of the discounts are good through August 2, 2026. Signing up for the free-to-join IKEA Family Membership Program opens up dozens of in-store only deals on everything from plush rugs to comforter sets. Along with helping you earn points for every dollar you spend, members enjoy other perks like 90-day price protection, a buyback program, and special delivery options. Active students who verify their enrollment through a membership profile online by uploading a valid college ID by September 9, 2026, will also receive a one-time coupon code for 15%. Whether you're the teacher's pet or class clown, it's smart to score deals on these IKEA items that can transform a dingy dorm room into a haven that feels like home.