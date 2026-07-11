What To Do If Your Lawn Mower Catches Fire

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Lawn mowers can be stressful machines to deal with already, but having yours burst into flames will likely leave you stunned and panicked. It may seem unlikely, but lawn mowers are a surprisingly common fire hazard, and are sometimes responsible for causing houses and sheds to burn down. If your mower happens to catch fire while you're using it, immediately back away from the lawn care equipment and call emergency services. While you may be tempted to try to turn off the engine, gasoline mowers are dangerous once ignited and pose a huge safety risk. It's often best to stay away from the mower and keep yourself safe. In some cases, you may be able to attempt to extinguish the fire yourself, but it's vital to be cautious.

An all-purpose fire extinguisher may help you put the flames out quickly. Some people store an extinguisher on their riding mower in case of emergencies. Spraying or dumping water onto the mower from a distance or throwing a fire blanket over the machine could also help to control the situation until help arrives. However, the wisest option, as long as the mower isn't endangering a home or trees, is to stay away from the lawn equipment and wait for the fire department. Your lawn mower will likely end up burnt and ruined, vastly shortening the life expectancy of your lawn mower. Thankfully, there are steps you can take to prevent mower fires.