Break Away From The Boring Deck Box: A Creative Way To Update Outdoor Storage

It's hard to argue the practicality of a deck box when you're looking for a smart storage solution for your deck without clutter. They're sturdy and protect patio items from the elements, and, even though they come in different sizes to fit your needs, they're all fairly compact to save space. Plus, you can use them for extra seating or as a patio coffee table. The main drawback is that they're often not exactly attractive. Even if your deck box isn't outright ugly, it's probably a little boring and not really contributing to the aesthetics. That's why the creator behind Hello Yellow Creative grabbed shades of pink, yellow, and green to paint her old deck box in a fun abstract pattern.

Painting your outdoor storage is such a flexible option. You can go bright and bold with a fun pattern like the inspiration project. That's great if you have a playful yard or you're storing items for your kids. If you just want to freshen up a dingy-looking storage container, you can choose any solid color that works with the other elements on your deck. Paint the box the same color as your home to make it blend in, or choose a solid contrasting color to turn it into a focal point.

Choosing the right paint is essential to the project's success, especially if you're painting a plastic deck box. Always choose an exterior paint (so it holds up to the elements) that lists the material you're painting on the packaging to ensure it sticks. Many multi-surface paint products will work for plastic. Painter's tape comes in handy if you plan to use different colors or add designs or patterns, like stripes.