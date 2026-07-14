Break Away From The Boring Deck Box: A Creative Way To Update Outdoor Storage
It's hard to argue the practicality of a deck box when you're looking for a smart storage solution for your deck without clutter. They're sturdy and protect patio items from the elements, and, even though they come in different sizes to fit your needs, they're all fairly compact to save space. Plus, you can use them for extra seating or as a patio coffee table. The main drawback is that they're often not exactly attractive. Even if your deck box isn't outright ugly, it's probably a little boring and not really contributing to the aesthetics. That's why the creator behind Hello Yellow Creative grabbed shades of pink, yellow, and green to paint her old deck box in a fun abstract pattern.
Painting your outdoor storage is such a flexible option. You can go bright and bold with a fun pattern like the inspiration project. That's great if you have a playful yard or you're storing items for your kids. If you just want to freshen up a dingy-looking storage container, you can choose any solid color that works with the other elements on your deck. Paint the box the same color as your home to make it blend in, or choose a solid contrasting color to turn it into a focal point.
Choosing the right paint is essential to the project's success, especially if you're painting a plastic deck box. Always choose an exterior paint (so it holds up to the elements) that lists the material you're painting on the packaging to ensure it sticks. Many multi-surface paint products will work for plastic. Painter's tape comes in handy if you plan to use different colors or add designs or patterns, like stripes.
Paint your old deck box to spruce up your backyard
This quick upgrade makes your outdoor storage and organization more colorful, and it can help create a certain theme or vibe in your outdoor space based on how you paint it. Prep is a crucial step, no matter what material your deck box is made of. Clean the box well with soapy water or a gentle all-purpose cleaner. White vinegar can help if your storage unit has any signs of mold or mildew on it. If it's made of wood, sand the surface to remove any splinters or rough areas, and clean the sawdust particles off.
Next up is painting your design. If you're going with a solid color, it's a matter of applying enough layers to achieve good coverage. Free-handing or stenciling designs onto the box is an option, especially if you have a certain theme in mind — seashells, boats, and anchors for a beach-themed backyard, for example. To color block the container, use painter's tape to section off the exterior. Paint the specified colors in each section, moving the tape as needed to complete other sections.
If your deck box has a sturdy, flat top, consider adding a cushion in a coordinating color or pattern, based on your newly painted design. That makes the box more comfortable to also use as seating if you're looking for small patio ideas to design your dream space. You can also use vinyl tiles on the top of a smooth, flat lid to create the look of a tiled table.