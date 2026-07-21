Destroy Annoying Crabgrass With A DIY Solution You Already Own

Small crabgrass (Digitaria ischaemum) and large crabgrass (Digitaria sanguinalis) are among the most common lawn weeds that are tough to control in the yard. Both types of crabgrass form patches that can grow aggressively and produce thousands of seeds. Being such a nuisance, it is not uncommon to apply chemical herbicides to a lawn in order to get rid of crabgrass. But if you're looking for a safer and more natural way to control these weeds, you might be able to destroy the crabgrass using a DIY solution you already own.

Rubbing alcohol can be used for cleaning glass, disinfecting wounds, and a variety of other tasks. So, it's a common item to have on hand. The primary ingredient in rubbing alcohol is a substance called isopropanol, which is also referred to as isopropyl alcohol. You can purchase rubbing alcohol at concentrations ranging from 70% to 99%. While you might think that the higher percentages of alcohol would be the most effective at killing weeds, the lower percentage is actually preferred.

This is because the remaining 30% of rubbing alcohol is water, which slows the dissolution of the isopropanol, allowing it to penetrate and kill cells at a deeper level. This is exactly how it disinfects bacteria, but also how it kills crabgrass weeds when applied directly to them. Rubbing alcohol is also a much cheaper option than most herbicides, with a 32 ounce bottle only costing about $3.