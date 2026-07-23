Neither Baskets Nor Bins: IKEA Has A New Creative Way To Store Extra Blankets

There are many more options for blanket storage out there than just piling them inside a basket or stacking them on a shelf. And we're not talking about using a blanket ladder either. If you're looking for another way to store throws while putting them on display, consider wall-mounted blanket storage. You can find plenty of wall-mounted blanket holders, but they tend to be bulky, and many cost around $40. Alternatively, you can repurpose a towel rack or another similar item, which gives you more product options. One way to get your blankets on your wall, all nicely displayed, is with IKEA's FLISAT Wall Storage.

At $19.99, this wall storage unit is an affordable pick. It's intended to serve as kids' book storage, as it's essentially a very narrow shelf with a bar across the front to keep forward-facing books in place. It's made of solid pine, treated with a clear acrylic lacquer, and while IKEA sells it in four colors, since it's solid wood, you can sand it down and refinish it to your liking. While marketed as a book or toy shelf, it works wonderfully as a blanket storage rail too. Just mount it on the wall as directed, and fold and drape blankets over the front rail, similar to how you would use a towel bar.