Neither Baskets Nor Bins: IKEA Has A New Creative Way To Store Extra Blankets
There are many more options for blanket storage out there than just piling them inside a basket or stacking them on a shelf. And we're not talking about using a blanket ladder either. If you're looking for another way to store throws while putting them on display, consider wall-mounted blanket storage. You can find plenty of wall-mounted blanket holders, but they tend to be bulky, and many cost around $40. Alternatively, you can repurpose a towel rack or another similar item, which gives you more product options. One way to get your blankets on your wall, all nicely displayed, is with IKEA's FLISAT Wall Storage.
At $19.99, this wall storage unit is an affordable pick. It's intended to serve as kids' book storage, as it's essentially a very narrow shelf with a bar across the front to keep forward-facing books in place. It's made of solid pine, treated with a clear acrylic lacquer, and while IKEA sells it in four colors, since it's solid wood, you can sand it down and refinish it to your liking. While marketed as a book or toy shelf, it works wonderfully as a blanket storage rail too. Just mount it on the wall as directed, and fold and drape blankets over the front rail, similar to how you would use a towel bar.
The FLISAT Wall Storage is easily repurposed as a blanket rail
If you've invested in pretty throw blankets, especially with eye-catching patterns or high-quality wool, why hide them away in a basket? This project lets you show off your blankets, turning them into their own form of decoration, and with so many options available, it's a creative way to use a blanket rack to add pattern and texture to your walls. It also doesn't take up any floor or shelf space — a downside of baskets or bins in tight homes. However, since it requires wall-mounting, this project might not be the best choice for renters. If you can't put screws in the wall, consider some other IKEA finds for blanket storage and organization. Also keep in mind, the gap between the rail and backing is rather small on this storage shelf (less than 3 1/2 inches), and it has a weight limit of 11 pounds, so it's best-suited for thinner throw blankets rather than heavy quilts.
As is typical with IKEA products, this one has been repurposed by some creators on social media. Some of them, like northernstyling, flip the rack over and use it for a children's clothing rack and storage area, but you can also apply the idea for blanket storage. In this upside-down configuration, it offers a small shelf on top of the blanket rack, which you can use for decor or storage.