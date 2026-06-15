12 IKEA Finds For Clever Blanket Storage And Organization
Blankets are among those cozy home essentials that take up more space than you'd expect. It's all too easy to buy a few throws you love, just to find them constantly scattered across couches or stuffed in closets. If your blanket collection has outgrown your storage space, IKEA likely has a solution. As a top retailer for bedroom and living room storage, they offer many choices for organizing textiles.
This list includes a range of blanket storage options, suitable for spaces big and small. Some are designed for this type of storage, like baskets, while others are cleverly repurposed products, like towel rails. A few show off nice blankets, others hide them away, and some focus on organization in stuffed linen closets. Almost all are under $100, so if you're after affordable organizers, this list is for you.
KVISTBRO Storage table
The KVISTBRO Storage table is a side table, a storage basket, and a handy place to put blankets. Available in black or white, it's essentially a steel basket with a fiberboard lid that doubles as a tabletop. The open frame means it's lightweight, easy to move around, and has an airier appearance. It also keeps blankets visible, so it can look a bit messy (or nice and cozy, depending on your perspective). This table gets great reviews from IKEA shoppers, with a 4.7-star rating from over 1,000 reviews.
TOLKNING Bench with storage
The TOLKNING Bench with storage provides ample hidden storage space, as well as a spot to sit. It works nicely at the end of a bed, along the perimeter of a living room, in an entryway, or in really any boho space. Handmade by craftspeople, it's mostly constructed of natural materials. The pine frame and woven rattan exterior give it a relaxed rustic look. The bench measures just short of 50 inches long, and the storage spans the entire length, so it has the space for several blankets.
ENUDDEN Towel stand with two rails
Repurposing a towel stand is a creative way to store and display your blankets. The ENUDDEN Towel stand with 2 rails is a freestanding unit, so you don't need to lean it against a wall like many blanket racks. It's made of metal and has a minimalist look, typical of IKEA design. Two-tiered rails are the main storage spots, but knobs on each corner and a shelf below offer a home for items beyond blankets.
FLÅDIS Basket
The FLÅDIS Basket is an IKEA favorite, with 4.7 stars overall based on over 1,500 reviews. It's a handwoven seagrass basket with a tactile, organic look. Measuring just short of 10 inches in diameter, it's on the smaller side. It might not contain large, bulky quilts, but could be an attractive couch-side addition for thinner throw blankets. You can keep the top half turned up to better hide blankets inside, or tuck it in to keep them on display.
TOLKNING Ottoman with storage
At first glance, the TOLKNING Pouf with storage looks like a pretty regular ottoman. Pull on its seat, though, and it reveals a storage space inside. It's another handwoven rattan piece. The natural material is wrapped by hand around a steel frame by craftspeople. The sturdy build makes it possible to use it as extra seating, a footrest, or even as a small side table or coffee table. The thin sides mean the entirety of the inside is a storage area, offering enough space to tuck a few blankets neatly out of sight.
GAMLEHULT Ottoman with storage
The GAMLEHULT Ottoman with storage has a distinctive design. Unlike many storage poufs, where you have to lift a lid to access the contents, this one has open sides. It's possible to stuff blankets inside or take them out, without needing to move anything on top. While this product is marketed as an ottoman, it can also make for a unique coffee table with its large surface area. It's another woven piece, made of rattan on a metal frame. The open sides won't conceal messy blankets, but it does keep them very easily accessible.
PERJOHAN Bench with storage
The right end-of-bed bench can be a great space-saving storage idea for small bedrooms and other compact spaces. Unlike bulkier chests and benches, the PERJOHAN Bench with storage maintains an airy profile. It's made of solid pine and has a simple design, with an open storage section. You can use the top surface as a seat or as a shelf for even more blankets, depending on how tight you are on space.
NATTGIBBA Laundry basket
Laundry baskets are designed to look nice and handle a full load of dirty clothes, which also makes them ideal for storing blankets. The NATTGIBBA Laundry basket is roomy, with a divided inner bag, made to sort laundry but also useful for separating throws. Or, you can take the liner out of the woven willow container to take full advantage of the space. This hamper has a lid, so it's ideal if you want to hide your blankets completely out of sight in a living room or bedroom.
HEMMAFIXARE Storage case
If you don't want a whole new piece of furniture to store blankets, the HEMMAFIXARE Storage case might be more up your alley. It's more expensive than options like the $2 PÄRKLA Storage case. However, it looks and performs like a premium product. Unlike some other storage cases, which are more like glorified plastic bags, this one has a sturdy frame. This means that it keeps its shape, even when it's empty. It comes in various sizes and is stackable too so shoppers can make a personalized blanket storage system.
VARDÖ Underbed storage box
Underbed storage solutions maximize space by taking advantage of a vast, often-empty area. The VARDÖ Underbed storage box is an upgraded offering from IKEA. You can use some of the other storage cases and bags on this list under the bed, but this is a more finished-looking option. It's a box made of particleboard with castors on the base so it can roll in and out. A fabric lid keeps blankets safe from dust, providing extra protection for off-season storage.
DIMPA Storage bag
The DIMPA Storage bag is a cheap but durable bag that can hold a few blankets in a tight space. It's absolutely nothing fancy, but with 4.7 based on over 3,000 reviews, it's a shopper favorite. Many reviewers mention using it to store bedding. It's practical, costs only $5, and can help you compress and organize blankets in a busy closet.
KNIPSA Basket
You can store throw blankets on a shelf, but if they're not nicely folded, it can look messy. A bin, like the KNIPSA Basket, can add concealed shelf storage. It's perfectly sized for KALLAX shelving, but can help corral and conceal blankets anywhere it fits. It's a woven seagrass basket with a steel frame, so it's a sturdy choice that you can repurpose for books and magazines when you don't need it for blankets.