12 IKEA Finds For Clever Blanket Storage And Organization

Blankets are among those cozy home essentials that take up more space than you'd expect. It's all too easy to buy a few throws you love, just to find them constantly scattered across couches or stuffed in closets. If your blanket collection has outgrown your storage space, IKEA likely has a solution. As a top retailer for bedroom and living room storage, they offer many choices for organizing textiles.

This list includes a range of blanket storage options, suitable for spaces big and small. Some are designed for this type of storage, like baskets, while others are cleverly repurposed products, like towel rails. A few show off nice blankets, others hide them away, and some focus on organization in stuffed linen closets. Almost all are under $100, so if you're after affordable organizers, this list is for you.