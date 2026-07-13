Consumer Reports' Best Front-Load Washer And Dryer Sets All Come From One Brand

Eggs and toast, peanut butter and jelly, washers and dryers — some things are just better in pairs. While you can buy a washing machine from Brand A and a dryer from Brand B, it often makes sense, from both performance and aesthetic perspectives, to choose a matching set. To take some of the mystery out of which washer-dryer pairs perform the best, Consumer Reports tested 70 pairs, including top- and front-loading models.

For front-loading washer dryer sets, one brand came out on top, multiple times. Consumer Reports gave top marks to LG. The brand's WM4000HWA washer and DLEX4000W dryer earned high ratings from Consumer Reports. Other LG models that Consumer Reports rated highly include the pricey LG Signature WM9900HSA washer and matching Signature DLEX9900S dryer, as well as the LG WM8900HBA washer and matching DLEX8900B dryer.

When evaluating washing machines and dryers, Consumer Reports looks at several factors. They wash fabric swatches stained with various substances, and evaluate the stain's intensity when the fabric comes out of the machine to determine the product's washing performance. They also evaluate the the machine's noise level, how efficiently it uses water and energy, and how gently it treats your clothes. The LG washers and dryers all earned high performance marks and were generally energy and water-efficient, gentle, and relatively quiet.