Consumer Reports' Best Front-Load Washer And Dryer Sets All Come From One Brand
Eggs and toast, peanut butter and jelly, washers and dryers — some things are just better in pairs. While you can buy a washing machine from Brand A and a dryer from Brand B, it often makes sense, from both performance and aesthetic perspectives, to choose a matching set. To take some of the mystery out of which washer-dryer pairs perform the best, Consumer Reports tested 70 pairs, including top- and front-loading models.
For front-loading washer dryer sets, one brand came out on top, multiple times. Consumer Reports gave top marks to LG. The brand's WM4000HWA washer and DLEX4000W dryer earned high ratings from Consumer Reports. Other LG models that Consumer Reports rated highly include the pricey LG Signature WM9900HSA washer and matching Signature DLEX9900S dryer, as well as the LG WM8900HBA washer and matching DLEX8900B dryer.
When evaluating washing machines and dryers, Consumer Reports looks at several factors. They wash fabric swatches stained with various substances, and evaluate the stain's intensity when the fabric comes out of the machine to determine the product's washing performance. They also evaluate the the machine's noise level, how efficiently it uses water and energy, and how gently it treats your clothes. The LG washers and dryers all earned high performance marks and were generally energy and water-efficient, gentle, and relatively quiet.
Choosing a front-loading washer dryer set
Since, according to Consumer Reports, several LG front-loading washer-dryer pairs perform well, you'll want to look at other factors when deciding which model is best for you. Is a front-loader even the right choice for your laundry day needs? While front-loaders have their perks, such as generally being gentler on clothing and using less water, they have several disadvantages, and you may end up regretting buying a front-loading machine.
Two major potential drawbacks are that front-loaders are susceptible to mold growth, and they can be uncomfortable to load and unload, depending on your height and overall agility. A single load can take seemingly forever, up to 120 minutes, compared to a top-loading machine. On the plus side, they are generally much gentler on laundry compared to top-loaders.
Price may be a deciding factor when choosing one of Consumer Reports' top-ranked front-loading pairs. The highest-ranked pair, the LG WM4000HWA and LG DLEX4000W, has a combined retail price that starts at $1,700. The pair that came in second, the LG Signature washer and dryer, has a combined price of over $4,000. For the extra two grand, you get features including AI that chooses wash cycles for you and a Turbo wash setting that cleans your clothes in just 30 minutes. Also consider what size washer and dryer you need — the LG Signature washer handles large loads, with a capacity of 5.8 cubic feet. The top-rated model has a 4.5-cubic-foot capacity, which may be just right for most households.