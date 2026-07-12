Your Microwave Can Do A Lot More Than Reheat Food

Of all modern kitchen appliances, the microwave has probably done the most for cooking convenience. Nothing beats zapping food for an afterschool snack, quickly defrosting meat for dinner, or reheating that cup of coffee for the third time in a matter of minutes. But microwaves are useful household tools for a lot more than making your food hot. From sterilizing housecleaning and gardening items to refreshing stale foods, that box on your kitchen counter or over your range has many unexpected functions.

Microwaves work by emitting intense electromagnetic waves — also called radiation, though it's not radioactive — that heat up the water molecules inside any item you've placed on the rotating tray. This is not only effective for cooking or reheating, it can also keep you from wasting foods that have been hanging out in your pantry or fridge for too long. Honey lasts forever, but can become crystallized and harden, losing the ability to be drizzled on berries or spread on a biscuit. A quick zap in the microwave makes those honey crystals liquid again. Fancy French bread or bagels that have hardened up on your kitchen counter can be softened by wrapping them in a damp towel and heating it briefly in the microwave. And neglected oranges or other citrus can be made juicier in the microwave. Just slice them in half and spread them sliced side up on a plate and cook them for 20 or 30 seconds. A microwave can also quickly dry fresh herbs before they spoil, while keeping their color and flavor intact. Just spread out your rosemary, basil, or other herbs between two paper towels and zap them for a minute or two. But beyond saving food, microwaves can be used for other helpful hacks around the house.