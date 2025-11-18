Don't Throw Out Your Old Potting Soil In The Fall Without Knowing This

Potting soil can be tricky to manage — especially considering how expensive it is to replace, and how much time it takes to learn how to make it. As such, when it comes to the end of the growing season, you might be left wondering what you should do with it. And while many people might just throw their old potting soil away, it can actually be reused under the right conditions.

If the plants in your potting soil were doing well this past year, and they didn't seem to suffer from disease or infestation, you're probably fine to reuse the soil. Since the previous plants used much of the nutrients in it, however, you will need to add fertilizer — preferably a slow-release variety to work through the more compact used soil. If you made sure to store extra potting soil when you last purchased it, you can mix it in with the used soil; simply replace the top 6 inches of old soil with new. By replacing the top layer, you'll make sure a plant's roots have space to grow before they reach the old soil beneath.