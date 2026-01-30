Before You Put That Paper Towel In The Microwave, Read This

As a rule of thumb, you should avoid reheating food with any item that might cause issues in the microwave. The LSU College of Agriculture recommends only using white paper towels that are also labeled as microwave safe. Such paper towels should also be clean and unprinted. If you're unsure about the particular brand of you have on hand, it's better to err on the side of caution and avoid microwaving them. You can also contact the manufacturer to check their microwave safety ratings.

Still, even microwave safe paper towels can become dangerous if they're not used properly. Since the towels themselves are dry by nature, you can help reduce a microwave fire risk by dampening them with water beforehand. Unlike certain types of microwave safe cookware, a paper towel ought to only be in the appliance for short amounts of time and with a 2-minute limit. Never leave paper towels in the microwave unattended — you should be able to frequently check on them.

Also, while paper towel alternatives are better for the planet than their disposable counterparts, these aren't automatically safe for use in the microwave, because they can have flammable ingredients, too. Make sure any reusable paper towels are safe for the microwave before using them in this way. One option is the TUTENAGO Reusable Bacon Grease Towel, which is advertised as being microwave safe.