A Unique Space-Saving Hack For Hanging Clothes When Closet Space Runs Out
It's easy for closet space to run low, leaving little to no room for growth. And let's face it, there's only so much discarding and donating you can do before you run out of clothes to wear. Now, we all know the key to smart storage is to make the most of vertical space. This hack does exactly that — just not inside the closet. Instead, it takes advantage of the space above the bed. Besides being space-saving, hanging your clothes above your bed can make a fashion statement with your wall. Use it to highlight your favorite pieces, add color to white walls, and, most importantly, free up closet space.
TikTok user autiosworld demonstrated her system for storing clothes above her bed on three separate hanging rods in her small New York City apartment. It's unique and definitely nontraditional, and it isn't for everyone. Note that this hack isn't always renter-friendly, since it involves drilling holes into the walls for hanging the rods (check your leasing agreement before DIYing) and can be a bit of a literal reach when getting clothes off the wall.
If showcasing fashion isn't your thing, there is always function. It's useful to have a space for laying out clothes the night before where they do not wrinkle or become covered in pet hair. Not to mention, it's also easy storage for hanging bags, hats, and purses.
When space is low, aim high with over-the-bed storage
Hanging clothes above your bed doesn't need to be complicated; hanger rods are found in most home improvement stores and can be DIYed with the right tools. Alternatively, you could use curtain rods and brackets. And for walls that do not allow drilling, heavy-duty adhesive hooks could work, provided you don't overload them. Hanging your rods will involve the same tools you need to hang wall art: a stud finder, a tape measure, a level, and a power drill. As always, measure twice, drill once.
If hanging individual rods, there should be enough space between them so that your clothes don't touch and the display doesn't look too cluttered. Remember to take into account the space that the clothes hangers will occupy. Better yet, try using kids' hangers to create more breathing room, since they are naturally smaller in size. If using a curtain rod, use the level to make sure it is straight. There are tips for hanging curtain rods so that your walls stay safe, like creating a bracket template before drilling. Whichever approach you choose, the hanging rods should be high enough that the clothing does not drag down to the bed itself.
Once your hanging rods or hooks are up, the fun begins. Use your fashion as seasonal decor, hanging your favorite sundresses or linen shirts in the summer, or have fun hanging tacky Christmas sweaters in the winter. The sky is the limit — or at least, your vertical space is.