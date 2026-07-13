A Unique Space-Saving Hack For Hanging Clothes When Closet Space Runs Out

It's easy for closet space to run low, leaving little to no room for growth. And let's face it, there's only so much discarding and donating you can do before you run out of clothes to wear. Now, we all know the key to smart storage is to make the most of vertical space. This hack does exactly that — just not inside the closet. Instead, it takes advantage of the space above the bed. Besides being space-saving, hanging your clothes above your bed can make a fashion statement with your wall. Use it to highlight your favorite pieces, add color to white walls, and, most importantly, free up closet space.

TikTok user autiosworld demonstrated her system for storing clothes above her bed on three separate hanging rods in her small New York City apartment. It's unique and definitely nontraditional, and it isn't for everyone. Note that this hack isn't always renter-friendly, since it involves drilling holes into the walls for hanging the rods (check your leasing agreement before DIYing) and can be a bit of a literal reach when getting clothes off the wall.

If showcasing fashion isn't your thing, there is always function. It's useful to have a space for laying out clothes the night before where they do not wrinkle or become covered in pet hair. Not to mention, it's also easy storage for hanging bags, hats, and purses.