The Summer Perennial That Blooms Multiple Times For A Color-Packed Garden

If you've been enjoying a garden filled with colorful blooms all season, it can be disappointing to see your flowers fade as the hot and humid days of summer come to a close. While hardy annual flowers may hang on to their blooms well into fall, many perennials start to look bedraggled by the time back-to-school shopping begins. But there is a late-blooming wildflower that will keep putting on a show long after those pool days and barbeques are over.

White goldenrod (Solidago bicolor) is a tough native wildflower that grows in the Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast regions of the U.S. Also known as silverrod, this lanky member of the Aster family, which is known for its fall blooms and grows beautifully almost anywhere, adds height to your garden with stalks up to 3 feet tall. These green spikes will fill with clusters of white or pale yellow florets starting in mid to late summer and will keep reblooming all the way into October. White goldenrod is easy to grow in USDA hardiness zones 3 to 9, where it is happiest in well-drained areas and can establish even in the poorest soils of your garden bed. In the wild, you can find it growing in disturbed areas like roadsides or old farm fields. White goldenrod is drought tolerant and appreciates full sun, although it will be fine with some shade. As with other goldenrods, deadheading the spent flowers will encourage the plant to keep putting out blooms well into fall.