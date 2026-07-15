Forget Baskets: Amazon's Coffee Table Doubles As A Smart Solution To Store Blankets

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When it comes to the perfect number of blankets, the limit does not exist. Lightweight quilts, chunky throws, and fleece cover-ups are all necessary for your collection, but you'll need to noodle on a few clever blanket storage ideas to keep clutter at bay. If you're running out of space in your linen closet and can't possibly find another spot for a basket or bin, it's time to get creative with your organization tactics.

Fortunately, Amazon has a solution for those rogue throws that need a home: Zihanhome's storage ottoman coffee table, which is currently on sale for $145. Functional, cozy, and modern, this 30-inch piece has garnered a 4.6-star rating and serves a dual purpose for storage and decor. Its plush bouclé exterior comes in a variety of shades — beige, green, charcoal grey, and burnt orange, to name a few trending living room colors — and its wooden surface offers a place to display decor, coasters, and other living room knickknacks. The piece is praised for its storage space, ease of assembly, and aesthetics, but some reviews note that the wooden lid is a bit clumsy to grasp sans handles, though it is sturdy.