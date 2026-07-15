Forget Baskets: Amazon's Coffee Table Doubles As A Smart Solution To Store Blankets
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When it comes to the perfect number of blankets, the limit does not exist. Lightweight quilts, chunky throws, and fleece cover-ups are all necessary for your collection, but you'll need to noodle on a few clever blanket storage ideas to keep clutter at bay. If you're running out of space in your linen closet and can't possibly find another spot for a basket or bin, it's time to get creative with your organization tactics.
Fortunately, Amazon has a solution for those rogue throws that need a home: Zihanhome's storage ottoman coffee table, which is currently on sale for $145. Functional, cozy, and modern, this 30-inch piece has garnered a 4.6-star rating and serves a dual purpose for storage and decor. Its plush bouclé exterior comes in a variety of shades — beige, green, charcoal grey, and burnt orange, to name a few trending living room colors — and its wooden surface offers a place to display decor, coasters, and other living room knickknacks. The piece is praised for its storage space, ease of assembly, and aesthetics, but some reviews note that the wooden lid is a bit clumsy to grasp sans handles, though it is sturdy.
Styling the Zihanhome storage ottoman coffee table
Not only are you able to keep your throw collection neatly tucked away with this ottoman, but it also allows you to tap into one of the biggest living room trends of 2026 — a design style that Homes & Gardens refers to as "livable comfort." This notion tasks us to curate a lived-in space with personality. That means the return of daybeds, matching armchairs, and boldly-patterned upholstered surfaces in the living room. Needless to say, these furniture staples are perfect for unwinding and practically beg for a blanket. According to Amazon reviewers, the Zihanhome storage ottoman can store two to three bulkier blankets, or around four throw blankets depending on their size. Whatever type you're looking to stow away, storage ottomans can keep blankets out of sight until you're ready to kick back.
If you'd like to ditch the floor baskets and make foot traffic more manageable, the storage ottoman is certainly worth considering for your living room ideas. Snag one in a shade that complements your upholstery and add meaningful accessories to the wooden surface, like coffee table books or a puzzle. Keep it in a spot that's well utilized but not invasive, such as the side of the daybed or in between arm chairs. But be warned: Utilizing these living room tactics might make you more prone to mid-day naps.