Don't Store Kitchen Towels Here — It Could Be A Moldy Mistake

There are plenty of better places to store towels than under your sink, but let's be honest — not everyone has a spare drawer, space in the pantry, or a dedicated linen cabinet in their home. If you absolutely must store your towels under the sink, there are ways to help keep them dry and mold-free. Something as simple as leaving the cabinet door open occasionally can help reduce moisture. Fixing leaks as soon as possible and installing a waterproof liner on the cabinet floor will also help keep mold and mildew away. You could also improve airflow by storing the towels in a wire basket, or only keeping a few towels down there and putting the rest somewhere else.

One of the biggest storage challenges is that kitchen towels are bulky and take up valuable space. One easy trick to get the most out of shallow drawers is the KonMari folding method, which lets you store more towels in the same amount of space. The basic strategy involves folding your towels into compact rectangles and storing them upright, like files in a filing cabinet, instead of stacking them. If you still don't have enough space in your kitchen drawer, file them in a rectangular basket instead. The basket can then be placed on a shelf in your pantry, on the counter, or in a cabinet. You can even create a decorative kitchen towel storage solution with a cute basket or bowl and folded or rolled towels.