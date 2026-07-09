IKEA Has A New Stoneware Vase To Match Your Western Style
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When discussing IKEA, one might think of the modern and minimalistic Scandinavian design the company has built its reputation on. One might also think about the affordable IKEA finds worth checking out to save money on decorating. However, it's not likely that someone thinks of the Swedish retailer and imagines the American Western interior design style that's steadily gaining popularity. But the store has a new stoneware vase that might just be a match for the rustic style.
The BLODBJÖRK vase measures 9.75 inches tall and flutes out to a width of 7 inches at its rounded base. The minimalist shape is part of what makes the BLODBJÖRK adaptable to a wide range of interior designs. However, it's the stoneware the vase is made from that makes it especially compatible with Western style.
Stoneware has been part of American history since the 1700s. It's a type of ceramic pottery that has been fired at extremely high temperatures to make it strong and chip-resistant. The earthy and rustic nature of the pottery works with Western style's emphasis on natural materials mixed with earthy color palettes. The BLODBJÖRK, while maintaining its simple Scandinavian roots, fits into this aesthetic quite nicely.
How to style a BLODBJÖRK with your western decor
At its core, Western interior design is a modernist nod to the traditional American West. You take rugged and textured materials like leather, burnished bronze, stone, and wood, and pair them with a color palette of green, blue, clay, and orange hues. Some take it literally with a blend of cowboy-themed decorating items, while others go with more subtle looks like patterned textiles and potted cacti. You could even combine it with other styles like the on-trend coastal cowgirl look. But how, you might ask, does the BLODBJÖRK vase from IKEA fit into all of this?
The matte glaze makes the vase fit well with earthy, western-style finishes like leather and natural wood. Plus, the neutral color and subtle speckles mean that it can work with patterns like cowhide. Even though it's simple, the BLODBJÖRK can serve as a sculptural accent. However, since it is a vase, you may also want to put something inside of it.
While the skinny top doesn't make the BLODBJÖRK vase ideal for wider succulent or cactus plants, you have other options when it comes to western looks. Natural feathers and dried grass fit in well with the aesthetic. Or for a bit more color, opt for earthy-toned dried blooms like Wild Autumn's Set of Dried Flowers.