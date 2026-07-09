IKEA Has A New Stoneware Vase To Match Your Western Style

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When discussing IKEA, one might think of the modern and minimalistic Scandinavian design the company has built its reputation on. One might also think about the affordable IKEA finds worth checking out to save money on decorating. However, it's not likely that someone thinks of the Swedish retailer and imagines the American Western interior design style that's steadily gaining popularity. But the store has a new stoneware vase that might just be a match for the rustic style.

The BLODBJÖRK vase measures 9.75 inches tall and flutes out to a width of 7 inches at its rounded base. The minimalist shape is part of what makes the BLODBJÖRK adaptable to a wide range of interior designs. However, it's the stoneware the vase is made from that makes it especially compatible with Western style.

Stoneware has been part of American history since the 1700s. It's a type of ceramic pottery that has been fired at extremely high temperatures to make it strong and chip-resistant. The earthy and rustic nature of the pottery works with Western style's emphasis on natural materials mixed with earthy color palettes. The BLODBJÖRK, while maintaining its simple Scandinavian roots, fits into this aesthetic quite nicely.