Transform Old Scrap Wood Into Elegant Wall Art With Thrifted Door Knobs

Does your home have an open stretch of wall that is begging for something that's both fun and elegant? You can fill it with a functional, unique, and beautiful piece of wall art, and you may even already have everything you need to make it. Any old piece of scrap wood that's in relatively good shape and a handful of door knobs, plus screws to attach them with, can be combined to create this lovely wall art.

When attached to the wood, the door knobs can be used to hang artwork, photographs, purses, or coats, or just admired on their own. Alternatively, you can attach the door knobs directly to your wall, but if you ever want to remove them, you'll need to fill in the holes left behind. The door knobs you choose carry a lot of weight in terms of the aesthetics, so consider what styles you want to use. Sleek, solid black or white door knobs will give your wall art a minimalistic look, while vintage cut glass ones will add elegance and sophistication. Quirky, unconventional door knobs might give your art a more playful or artistic look.

The wood you choose should be sturdy enough to support the door knobs, so avoid anything that's rotten or splintering apart. Beyond that, you can use anything. An old cutting board, cabinet doors, or leftover planks from deck repairs will all work nicely. If you don't have any suitable wood or door knobs, check your local thrift store or salvage shop. You never know what you'll find, which can actually make it a great source of inspiration!