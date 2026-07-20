Transform Old Scrap Wood Into Elegant Wall Art With Thrifted Door Knobs
Does your home have an open stretch of wall that is begging for something that's both fun and elegant? You can fill it with a functional, unique, and beautiful piece of wall art, and you may even already have everything you need to make it. Any old piece of scrap wood that's in relatively good shape and a handful of door knobs, plus screws to attach them with, can be combined to create this lovely wall art.
When attached to the wood, the door knobs can be used to hang artwork, photographs, purses, or coats, or just admired on their own. Alternatively, you can attach the door knobs directly to your wall, but if you ever want to remove them, you'll need to fill in the holes left behind. The door knobs you choose carry a lot of weight in terms of the aesthetics, so consider what styles you want to use. Sleek, solid black or white door knobs will give your wall art a minimalistic look, while vintage cut glass ones will add elegance and sophistication. Quirky, unconventional door knobs might give your art a more playful or artistic look.
The wood you choose should be sturdy enough to support the door knobs, so avoid anything that's rotten or splintering apart. Beyond that, you can use anything. An old cutting board, cabinet doors, or leftover planks from deck repairs will all work nicely. If you don't have any suitable wood or door knobs, check your local thrift store or salvage shop. You never know what you'll find, which can actually make it a great source of inspiration!
Assembling your door knob wall art
Start by cleaning up your scrap wood and door knobs. Smooth out any rough edges on your scrap wood and do any trimming or shaping needed to make it fit on the section of wall you have in mind. You can use homemade wood cleaner to get rid of any dirt. Some wood polish or wax can help it shine and bring out the wood grain, but you can paint it instead if you prefer. Due to how frequently they're handled, you'll likely want to disinfect the door knobs with rubbing alcohol or another cleaner before using them. Even if the door knobs were your own and not thrifted, they could probably use a brief cleaning.
Next, arrange your door knobs on the wood. Try a few different arrangements to find the one that works best for you. You can't go wrong with a simple straight line, but don't be afraid to play around with zigzags or curves. Mark each knob placement, then screw or bolt them to the wood one at a time. If the door knobs can't be screwed in, drill holes for them to fit into and use epoxy or another adhesive to secure them.
Lastly, mount your piece on the wall and add any decorative embellishments you want to add. If you don't want to use it for coats or hats, and want to add artistic flair other than photos or paintings, there are a variety of options. Ribbons or a decorative border might make a nice touch, or you could wrap string lights over it.