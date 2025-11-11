People Are Spraying Their Door Handles With Rubbing Alcohol, & They're Smart To Do So

If you've seen people spraying rubbing alcohol on their door handles and wondered what they were doing, well, you're in the right place. While it might seem like a strange thing to do — and it certainly isn't 100% effective — rubbing alcohol is actually quite useful for disinfecting door handles, which helps limit the spread of bacteria and other germs in your home. After all, objects that are touched more often accumulate germs, and door handles are at the top of the list. You don't want them on your hands, so it makes sense to sanitize the handles and keep them clean.

To do this, try to find rubbing alcohol that has a concentration of at least 70% — and definitely avoid using concentrations lower than 50%. Since it's not entirely effective, it's best to use rubbing alcohol as just one part of your cleaning routine rather than a catch-all solution. However, if you don't have time to do a deep clean, or if you want a little extra protection when there's a bug going around, rubbing alcohol is an excellent choice. You could also opt for bleach, but, while bleach is generally stronger as a disinfectant, it can damage metal over time. Knowing how to sanitize stainless steel without damaging it is also useful for keeping your family safe from disease.