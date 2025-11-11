People Are Spraying Their Door Handles With Rubbing Alcohol, & They're Smart To Do So
If you've seen people spraying rubbing alcohol on their door handles and wondered what they were doing, well, you're in the right place. While it might seem like a strange thing to do — and it certainly isn't 100% effective — rubbing alcohol is actually quite useful for disinfecting door handles, which helps limit the spread of bacteria and other germs in your home. After all, objects that are touched more often accumulate germs, and door handles are at the top of the list. You don't want them on your hands, so it makes sense to sanitize the handles and keep them clean.
To do this, try to find rubbing alcohol that has a concentration of at least 70% — and definitely avoid using concentrations lower than 50%. Since it's not entirely effective, it's best to use rubbing alcohol as just one part of your cleaning routine rather than a catch-all solution. However, if you don't have time to do a deep clean, or if you want a little extra protection when there's a bug going around, rubbing alcohol is an excellent choice. You could also opt for bleach, but, while bleach is generally stronger as a disinfectant, it can damage metal over time. Knowing how to sanitize stainless steel without damaging it is also useful for keeping your family safe from disease.
How to sanitize your door handles with rubbing alcohol
To clean your door handles with rubbing alcohol, simply spray the solution onto the surface of the handle. Let it sit for at least 30 seconds, respraying if it dries too quickly. Depending on the types you have in your home, you might notice that some parts of your door handle are harder to reach than others. You can use an old toothbrush to reach these. The rubbing alcohol should dry on its own, but you can wipe off excess with a dry cloth. Just make sure the cloth is clean, or else you'll have to start the whole process over!
As with any chemical, it's important to be safe while using rubbing alcohol. Keep it away from your eyes and cover your skin to limit contact with it. You should also try not to use it in unventilated spaces. While disinfecting door handles only takes a small amount of rubbing alcohol, accidents can happen, and it's better to be safe than sorry. Also, remember that part of accident prevention is storing your cleaning supplies properly to prevent spills — and never use a spray bottle that previously had other chemicals in it. If there's any rubbing alcohol left in the spray bottle after disinfecting your door handles, be sure it's labeled correctly so you can find it next time.