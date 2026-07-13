Forget WD-40: There's A Smarter Way To Keep Spiders Out Of Your Home
Spiders may be beneficial creatures, but let's face it: From a homeowner's perspective, they're the worst. They sneak into homes, leaving behind messy webs and scaring the life out of unsuspecting people. It's no wonder then that no one wants them in their home, and some even reach out for a can of WD-40 upon spotting one. But is it really the best choice? As it turns out, no. There are smarter ways to keep spiders out of your house. These include removing dust and webs, reducing the populations of insects the spiders feed on, sealing gaps they use to enter homes, and using certain essential oils to deter the pests.
Many of these methods address the reasons spiders enter a home in the first place. In contrast, WD-40 only gets rid of the spiders you see by killing them through suffocation and making surfaces slippery, so they can't climb them. This method offers only temporary relief, and if you don't fix the root cause that's attracting spiders to your home, they will just keep coming back.
What's more, WD-40 might damage certain surfaces inside a home, like rubber, plastic, and paint. It's also highly flammable, so spraying it on various home surfaces to keep spiders out of the house comes with an unnecessary risk. Also, exposure to WD-40 fumes can lead to drowsiness or dizziness, and it's recommended that you only use it in a well-ventilated place. Simply put, WD-40 is not the ideal choice for keeping spiders out of a home.
Effective, non-toxic ways to keep spiders out of your home
Start by inspecting window frames, exterior doors, foundations, vents, pipes, and cable openings. Seal any holes you come across. This will block the entry of wandering spiders and help keep their numbers low indoors. Likewise, take steps to avoid attracting spiders to your home. Crucially, remove dust frequently and use an air purifier with a HEPA filter. Just keep in mind that these tasks do not directly repel spiders. Instead, they eliminate the dusty environment the pests thrive in, as dust typically harbors a healthy population of spider mites and other bugs, which spiders like to munch on.
You can also use certain essential oils to make your home less inviting to spiders. In fact, you can even make your own all-natural DIY repellent for spiders using orange and mint essential oils at home. Just be sure to choose your essential oils carefully. A 2017 study published in the Journal of Economic Entomology (via Oxford Academic) showed that mint and chestnut oil repelled two out of three spider species and stopped them from settling in sprayed areas. Meanwhile, lemon oil had no effect whatsoever on all three species tested.
Lastly, take a look outside your home and get rid of any places that might be sheltering spiders. For instance, trim shrubs and tall grasses and get rid of litter like cardboard boxes piled next to windows and doors. Similarly, do away with any standing water outside. It harbors mosquitoes, which spiders feed on. There are many other natural pest control remedies that can help you keep spider-enticing bugs at bay both inside and outside your home.