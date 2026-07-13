Forget WD-40: There's A Smarter Way To Keep Spiders Out Of Your Home

Spiders may be beneficial creatures, but let's face it: From a homeowner's perspective, they're the worst. They sneak into homes, leaving behind messy webs and scaring the life out of unsuspecting people. It's no wonder then that no one wants them in their home, and some even reach out for a can of WD-40 upon spotting one. But is it really the best choice? As it turns out, no. There are smarter ways to keep spiders out of your house. These include removing dust and webs, reducing the populations of insects the spiders feed on, sealing gaps they use to enter homes, and using certain essential oils to deter the pests.

Many of these methods address the reasons spiders enter a home in the first place. In contrast, WD-40 only gets rid of the spiders you see by killing them through suffocation and making surfaces slippery, so they can't climb them. This method offers only temporary relief, and if you don't fix the root cause that's attracting spiders to your home, they will just keep coming back.

What's more, WD-40 might damage certain surfaces inside a home, like rubber, plastic, and paint. It's also highly flammable, so spraying it on various home surfaces to keep spiders out of the house comes with an unnecessary risk. Also, exposure to WD-40 fumes can lead to drowsiness or dizziness, and it's recommended that you only use it in a well-ventilated place. Simply put, WD-40 is not the ideal choice for keeping spiders out of a home.