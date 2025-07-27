Avoid Attracting Spiders To Your Home With These Must-Know Tips

You may not have full blown arachnophobia, but most of us can agree that we don't want spiders creeping and crawling around our homes, even if you can appreciate that spiders are predators for disease-carrying insects like roaches. Beyond their less than adorable appearance, some spiders can be venomous and dangerous at worst, or just leave you with pesky, itchy bites. Because they are so common all over the world, it's nearly impossible to get rid of them completely. But there are some simple steps you can take to limit their ability to enter your home, and keep them from having too good of a time when they are there. The two best things you can do to eliminate spiders from your home include cutting off any food and water resources, such as crumbs left over from lunchtime or a leaky faucet, and locating and sealing off any gaps that provide spiders entrance into your home.

Getting rid of food and water access works as a preventative, as it makes spiders less likely to want to enter your home altogether, but also makes it inhospitable once they are there, since spiders are looking for a comfortable habitat. On the other hand, sealing off points of entrance makes it more difficult for them to get there in the first place. This combination is a great long-term, natural way to keep spiders out of your home. As an added bonus, these tips will also help to decrease other pesky insect populations, too, which are another major attraction for spiders!