No Room For A Drying Rack? This Space-Saving Laundry Room Hack Will Save The Day
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Even if you typically toss your wet clothing into a dryer, there are times when hanging items to dry is a better option. That's why many people set up a drying rack in their laundry room for delicate garments and other items not meant for the dryer. What if space is limited, though? Not everyone wants to, or is able to, haul laundry outside. One cool hack for your laundry room is to install a retractable clothesline. You may have come across them attached to a shower or bath in older hotel rooms. It's smaller in design than a rack, and can be hung high so that it doesn't impede on other activities, like all the dreaded folding. The best part is that, as the name implies, the clothesline disappears into its base when not in use.
You can find a slew of these drying rack alternatives online, at affordable prices. This Clatoon retractable clothesline on Amazon is approximately $10, while the MOOPOM retractable clothesline on Walmart's site is just a couple of dollars more. If you have a lot of laundry to hang, there are versions featuring multiple lines. The JOOM double retractable clothesline is about $26, or you can spend more ($45) on the GorillaLine Double Max version to get two sturdy clotheslines with adjustable grip tighteners to fine-tune the lines once things are hanging, to avoid sags and bunching. Before trying this life-changing laundry hack, do your research to ensure you get the best product for your needs. For example, while many lines are 9 feet long, the GorillaLine Double Max extends almost 14 feet.
Easily hang a retractable clothesline to air-dry laundry
Retractable clotheslines typically come in two separate pieces. One contains the cord, and the other holds the cord in place when it's stretched out. Measure and mark opposite walls where you'd like to hang the pieces. You want each part of the clothesline to hang directly opposite each other so your line is level. After attaching both pieces with screws (you may want to use drywall anchors for more secure mounting), pull the clothesline out to the appropriate length, then clip it onto the other side. Depending on which model you buy, there may be a locking feature to prevent accidental retraction while you're using it, or a knob to retract the line incrementally, keeping it taut. You then drape your wet clothes over the line, whether they're swimsuits, pantyhose, or your favorite embellished shirts. Grab some clothespins to keep items extra secure.
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If you're someone who prefers to dry your garments outdoors — which is more cost-efficient than using a dryer — a retractable clothesline could be a useful backup. After all, rain and snow can make drying clothing outside a near impossible chore! Plus, unlike a drying rack, you barely know a retractable clothesline is there when it's not in use. Even floating drying racks that fold down can take up more wall space. Along with installing one of these clever clotheslines, you could also try maximizing the space you have with Martha Stewart's laundry room storage solution.