Protect Your Tomato Plants With A Simple Upgrade You Can Sprinkle Over Soil

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few vegetables are as popular as tomatoes in home gardens. And honestly, it makes sense. Tomatoes are usually easy to grow. Plus, they are tasty, nutritious, and versatile. The problem, however, is that tomatoes have a number of problems, too. From diseases to pests and fungal infections, to environmental stressors, the list just goes on. Environmental stressors like high heat and freezing conditions, in particular, are very damaging to tomatoes as they can inhibit flowering, interfere with growth, and reduce both the quality and quantity of crops. Don't worry, though! You can easily protect your tomato plants from extreme temperatures using plastic mulch.

Plastic mulches are cheap, and they are available easily. You can also get them in different colors, like black and white. Black plastic mulch will protect your tomato plants from cold, whereas white plastic mulch will keep the plants and soil cool. That is because black naturally absorbs light, which then gets converted to heat and helps raise the temperature of the soil and root zone of tomato plants. White, on the other hand, reflects sunlight, and it keeps the soil and roots cool during the summer heat.

There are other benefits of plastic mulches, too. For example, it could also help reduce weeds and moisture loss from the soil, reducing herbicide and water use in the garden. You just need to make sure that you do not use too much mulch and know how to choose the best type of mulch for your project. Using too much mulch, for instance, can lead to a pest problem in the garden and also starve your tomato plants of oxygen and water.