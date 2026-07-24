Woman Turns Old Teacups Into Beautiful Outdoor Decor On A Thrift Store Budget

Vintage teacups naturally have an adorable, whimsical look to them. They're the daintier version of a mug, and there are many ways to turn old teacups into home treasures. The Tiktoker midnight.maker2023 transformed a thrifted teacup into a gorgeous piece of hanging outdoor decor for gardens, patios, and other outdoor spaces.

This eclectic idea is doable on a thrift store budget using various beads, gemstones, and charms. The original DIYer makes a sideways teacup look like a flashy waterfall with cascades of shiny objects dangling from the edge. The idea adds interest and color to landscapes, as you can easily hang it on several popular landscaping and gardening features. And it has the same colorful look as the beading project that transforms old jars into whimsical outdoor lights.

All you need is a teacup to repurpose, which you can likely find for less than $1 at popular thrift chains like Goodwill. The various gemstones, beads, and charms can be found at local thrift stores, flea markets, and other resellers. Or you can find affordable, mass-manufactured versions of these embellishments at popular craft stores. In addition to the decorative pieces, the only other two necessary items are fishing line or wire and a weather-resistant adhesive.