How To Repel Mosquitoes With An Overlooked DIY Solution

There's something about the way the outside word comes alive in warm weather that makes the summer months feel charged with electricity. Everything is in bloom, and the birds and the frogs are singing. But all that beauty comes with a heavy dose of itching, and nothing puts the buzz in buzz kill quite like mosquitos. To keep blood-sucking pests from ruining your vibe, you've got to find an effective repellent that protects you from the many ravenous mouths of mosquitoes — preferably without harsh chemicals. While some folks swear by thyme essential oil to keep mosquitoes away, something in your kitchen cabinet may work just as well.

Often used as the base in natural mosquito repellents, soybean oil can work to keep the pesky little bugs at bay, but to be most effective, it's best used in combination with essential oils. A popular cooking oil, soybean oil contains linoleic acid, which acts as a biting deterrent for mosquitoes, according to a 2011 study published in the Journal of Medical Entomology. To discourage them even further, the thick, viscous oil works to cling to mosquitoes' delicate exoskeletons, depriving them of oxygen. A 2004 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine revealed that the oil worked to prevent mosquito bites for up to an hour and a half. It's generally considered to be safe to use on the skin, and could even offer some benefits. Soybean oil is commonly used in skincare as it contains vitamin E oil. It's also safe to use on your pets.