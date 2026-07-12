How To Repel Mosquitoes With An Overlooked DIY Solution
There's something about the way the outside word comes alive in warm weather that makes the summer months feel charged with electricity. Everything is in bloom, and the birds and the frogs are singing. But all that beauty comes with a heavy dose of itching, and nothing puts the buzz in buzz kill quite like mosquitos. To keep blood-sucking pests from ruining your vibe, you've got to find an effective repellent that protects you from the many ravenous mouths of mosquitoes — preferably without harsh chemicals. While some folks swear by thyme essential oil to keep mosquitoes away, something in your kitchen cabinet may work just as well.
Often used as the base in natural mosquito repellents, soybean oil can work to keep the pesky little bugs at bay, but to be most effective, it's best used in combination with essential oils. A popular cooking oil, soybean oil contains linoleic acid, which acts as a biting deterrent for mosquitoes, according to a 2011 study published in the Journal of Medical Entomology. To discourage them even further, the thick, viscous oil works to cling to mosquitoes' delicate exoskeletons, depriving them of oxygen. A 2004 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine revealed that the oil worked to prevent mosquito bites for up to an hour and a half. It's generally considered to be safe to use on the skin, and could even offer some benefits. Soybean oil is commonly used in skincare as it contains vitamin E oil. It's also safe to use on your pets.
Combine soybean oil with essential oils to increase effectiveness
If you're headed outside and need a defense against mosquitoes, you need look no further than the pantry for some quick protection. (And no, we're not talking about using vinegar as a mosquito repellent this time.) For easy application, add soybean oil to a spray bottle that can be squirted directly on the skin. Rain or shine, the thick, sticky oil will hold up against weather and your outdoorsy and athletic efforts. However, do note it will only be effective for an hour or so before it will need to be reapplied.
Soybean oil works best as a deterrent when you amplify its effectiveness by combining it with some potent mosquito-repelling essential oils. Using soybean oil as a carrier oil allows essential oils like catnip, which mosquitoes can stand the smell of, to be spread equitably across your skin rather than simply dabbed in small areas. Blending in a bit of lemongrass essential oil is also a good idea as it works to ward off several different species of mosquitoes, including the kind that spreads yellow fever. If you've got some lavender or citronella essential oil hanging around, you can include those, too. The former can help to soothe mosquito-bitten skin, while the latter is considered to be a natural alternative to DEET, but do note it's effective for a much shorter length of time.