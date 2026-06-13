Not Mint Or Coffee: Mosquitoes Can't Stand This One Natural Fragrance

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The return of summer means plenty of picnics outside — and millions of mosquito bites. If you'd like more of the former and less of the latter, you've probably spent a lot of time looking for the best methods to keep mosquitoes away. You can always just use a bug spray, but that may be getting less effective, as mosquitoes can learn to adapt to it.

Another way to save your skin from thousands of bites is to use a repellent made from the essential oils of certain plants. Several plants repel mosquitoes, and among them is (almost) every cat's favorite: catnip (Nepeta cataria). Catnip essential oil may be particularly effective at keeping the blood-sucking pests away thanks to nepetalactone, the active ingredient that makes cats go wild. While cats may love nepetalactone, it's a major turnoff to mosquitoes because it triggers their TRPA1 receptors.

Many living things have TRPA1 receptors, which respond to irritants like wasabi, mustard, and tear gas. When a human's TRPA1 receptors get triggered, such as after eating a piece of wasabi or grinding too much black pepper on their pasta, they may sneeze or feel itchy. When a mosquito's TRPA1 receptors are triggered, they flee. Simply placing a few pots of catnip in your garden or yard won't be enough to keep the bugs away, though. For maximum effectiveness, you'll need to either rub the leaves on your skin or use the plant's essential oil.