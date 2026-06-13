Not Mint Or Coffee: Mosquitoes Can't Stand This One Natural Fragrance
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The return of summer means plenty of picnics outside — and millions of mosquito bites. If you'd like more of the former and less of the latter, you've probably spent a lot of time looking for the best methods to keep mosquitoes away. You can always just use a bug spray, but that may be getting less effective, as mosquitoes can learn to adapt to it.
Another way to save your skin from thousands of bites is to use a repellent made from the essential oils of certain plants. Several plants repel mosquitoes, and among them is (almost) every cat's favorite: catnip (Nepeta cataria). Catnip essential oil may be particularly effective at keeping the blood-sucking pests away thanks to nepetalactone, the active ingredient that makes cats go wild. While cats may love nepetalactone, it's a major turnoff to mosquitoes because it triggers their TRPA1 receptors.
Many living things have TRPA1 receptors, which respond to irritants like wasabi, mustard, and tear gas. When a human's TRPA1 receptors get triggered, such as after eating a piece of wasabi or grinding too much black pepper on their pasta, they may sneeze or feel itchy. When a mosquito's TRPA1 receptors are triggered, they flee. Simply placing a few pots of catnip in your garden or yard won't be enough to keep the bugs away, though. For maximum effectiveness, you'll need to either rub the leaves on your skin or use the plant's essential oil.
How to use catnip oil to keep mosquitoes at bay
To take advantage of catnip's mosquito-repelling properties, you first need to grow some catnip (also known as catmint). Luckily, that's fairly simple to do. Catnip's a member of the mint family, which means it grows quickly and is easy to propagate from cuttings. That also means it can easily take over a space, so it may be best to grow in a container or two, rather than in the ground.
If you've got cats, they'll likely make a dash for the catnip, rubbing themselves against it and rolling about. That behavior is more than just silly and cute — it may also be a way for them to take advantage of the plant's mosquito-repelling properties. You can do something similar by grabbing a few leaves of the plant and rubbing them on your skin or clothes. The effect won't last very long, though, maybe giving you half an hour of comfort before the bugs come back to bite you.
Along with using catnip from your garden, get your hands on some catnip essential oil, such as EUQEE 118ML Catnip Essential Oil. Consider mixing a few drops into an unscented lotion to rub on your skin. You may want to test a small area of skin first to make sure you don't have a reaction to the oil. You can also try using the essential oil in a diffuser or aroma stick to scent the air. That, combined with a fan, may be enough to keep mosquitoes away.