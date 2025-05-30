Keep Pesky Mosquitoes Away With A Little-Known Essential Oil Trick

When the weather warms up, you know it's time to get outdoors. Sun-soaked hikes and warm evenings spent outside with friends, what could beat it? Well, there's at least one pest that can ruin these sweet, sunny memories, and that's the mosquito. Not only can these buzzing pests leave you with itchy bug bites, they can also carry a number of dangerous diseases according to the World Mosquito Program. That's why it's key to keep mosquitoes away, but the traditional mosquito repellents can be incredibly unpleasant to spray on your skin and have an unpleasant odor. Luckily, a bit of thyme essential oil can be just what you need to keep these buzzing pests away.

Thyme essential oil contains thymol, which has been proven as an effective insecticide according to multiple studies, and repellent against mosquitoes. Essentially, the strong fragrance can mask human-emitting odors which makes it difficult for pests to track their hosts. Thyme is among a number of plants that can ward off mosquitoes, and has similar properties when burned, but you can't use it topically, making an essential oil key. And just because it's a natural repellent doesn't mean it's ineffective — one study by the American Mosquito Control Association (AMCA) found that thyme essential oil was 91% effective as a topical repellent, which is stronger than N,N-diethyl-m-methylbenzamide, also known as deet.