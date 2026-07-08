Why Mulch Is A Smart Addition To Flowerpots And Garden Beds In July

After a busy spring of preparing garden beds and planting flowers, summer is the time we can finally start enjoying our harvests and beautiful blooms. However, July is also when temperatures begin to rise, there may be periods of drought, and pesky summer weeds begin to pop back up. Luckily, mulch is a smart way to help combat all of these issues. Whether or not you mulched your flowerpots and garden beds in spring, it's a good idea to add or refresh in the summer.

Although sunlight is necessary for plants to flourish, it can also cause issues when it gets too hot outside. Once the temperatures rise, water in the soil can evaporate more rapidly. Sometimes, the roots aren't able to absorb more moisture than what the leaves are releasing. This causes the leaves to wilt, and if conditions worsen, they can die. Additionally, the soil can get so hot it damages the roots, which further limits their ability to absorb water and nutrients. Pair that with summer weeds making their grand entrance and competing for resources, and your plants can really start to struggle. Mulch creates a protective barrier that helps to maintain moisture and slow down water evaporation. It also shades the soil to help cool root zones in intense July heat. Simultaneously, the mulch blocks light from weed seeds in the soil, offering a safe and natural weed control. Containers and raised beds dry out even more quickly than inground plants, so it's especially important to give them extra protection.