Plant This Herb Next To Rosemary In July To Fill Your Garden With Flavor
If you're growing an herb garden and are looking for ways to support your rosemary plants, another aromatic herb could just be the perfect companion. To get more scents and delicious flavors in your garden, try growing sage (Salvia officinalis) beside your rosemary (Salvia rosmarinus) this summer. Though this herb is sometimes planted in spring, sage that has already been started can be planted in the garden in summer, even in July. Rosemary and sage make good companion plants because they are both capable of deterring garden pests. Plus, since both herbs are native to the Mediterranean region, they have very similar needs, making it easy to care for them together.
Though they differ in flavor and appearance, rosemary and sage are surprisingly similar herbs. Both are part of the mint (Lamiaceae) family, and both can be used as delicious edibles or as ornamentals. Additionally, when left to bloom, sage and rosemary produce gorgeous flowers. Thanks to sage's blooms, you can plant this herb with rosemary to fill your garden with hummingbirds, butterflies, and other pollinators.
How to grow sage and rosemary as companion plants
Sage seeds can take a long time to grow. So, if you're hoping to add it as a companion plant that will help rosemary thrive in summer months like July, it's best to plant sage starts. Likewise, note that sage isn't always ready to be harvested in its first year if you grow it from seeds. For best results, your rosemary and sage should be situated in a spot that gets full sunlight. However, both herbs will tolerate a little shade, and in hotter regions, sage could use some afternoon shade to help it beat the heat.
When growing sage and rosemary together, ensure that the soil is well draining and slightly acidic. Sage plants like a soil pH that's between 6.0 and 7.0, while rosemary prefers the 6.5-to-7.0 range. Soils with a loamy or sandy texture should work well for both herbs, but rosemary doesn't like to grow in clay. Though sage isn't fond of extremely fertile soil, this plant and rosemary do well with a bit of compost added to the medium. Rosemary and sage are both drought-tolerant plants that thrive in drier conditions, so check the soil for moisture before giving these herbs a drink. Soil that's overly wet or doesn't drain properly can be detrimental to their health.