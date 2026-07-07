Plant This Herb Next To Rosemary In July To Fill Your Garden With Flavor

If you're growing an herb garden and are looking for ways to support your rosemary plants, another aromatic herb could just be the perfect companion. To get more scents and delicious flavors in your garden, try growing sage (Salvia officinalis) beside your rosemary (Salvia rosmarinus) this summer. Though this herb is sometimes planted in spring, sage that has already been started can be planted in the garden in summer, even in July. Rosemary and sage make good companion plants because they are both capable of deterring garden pests. Plus, since both herbs are native to the Mediterranean region, they have very similar needs, making it easy to care for them together.

Though they differ in flavor and appearance, rosemary and sage are surprisingly similar herbs. Both are part of the mint (Lamiaceae) family, and both can be used as delicious edibles or as ornamentals. Additionally, when left to bloom, sage and rosemary produce gorgeous flowers. Thanks to sage's blooms, you can plant this herb with rosemary to fill your garden with hummingbirds, butterflies, and other pollinators.