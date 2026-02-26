Plant These Herbs With Rosemary To Fill Your Garden With Hummingbirds

Rosemary (Salvia rosmarinus or, as it was previously known, Rosmarinus officinalis) is something of a do-it-all plant. It's hardy and blooms not only in spring, but also winter. It's drought-tolerant and well-suited for hot weather, too. This easy-to-grow plant will add fragrance to your garden – it falls within the mint family, after all — while providing great ingredient options for cooking. Outside of the garden and kitchen, scientific research suggests that rosemary may even have anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and antioxidant properties.

But for many home gardeners, one of the best effects of planting rosemary is that hummingbirds love the nectar inside its flowers. Adding rosemary into your garden, along with other plants known to attract hummingbirds' interest, can quickly fill your outdoor space with these iridescent, jewel-hued critters. The key to attracting hummingbirds into your yard is to choose plants known to appeal to them while thriving alongside rosemary. You'll have even more success if you choose companion plants that share similar needs and growing conditions.

Rosemary-compatible garden companions that'll encourage hummingbirds to stop by include alyssum (specifically, sweet alyssum), borage, certain varieties of sage, zinnias, or even lavender (which, when paired with rosemary, attracts hummingbirds and butterflies). In addition to considering plants that pair with rosemary, it's also a good idea to seek out options that meet hummingbirds' top criteria, like perennials with bloom times throughout the year and plants that bloom with tubular flowers, since those work with the birds' long, thin beaks.