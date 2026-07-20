She Styles Her Living Room With An Unexpected '50s Gem You Could Find At The Thrift Store
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Curating a collection out of finding antique and vintage treasures is an art form, and sometimes, the piece you never knew you needed can completely transform an entire room. One minute, you have a game plan for your thrift store visit. The next, you're abandoning your original intentions for something that's simultaneously unexpected yet so perfect you'll wonder why you didn't think of it sooner. Case in point: the '50s jukebox.
This might not seem like the obvious thrifting selection, but after a quick look at lifewith.hopee's apartment, you'll definitely consider getting one for yourself. The content creator and master of all things cozy has gathered an assortment of thoughtful trinkets for her space — gilded mirrors, glass chandeliers, typewriters, baroque-style seats, and a jukebox to tie the whole look together — which looks particularly inviting when lit up in the evening. Her space feels like a story, a page from the eccentric aunt aesthetic trend book that's meaningful and meant to start a conversation, just like the retro music player at the heart of it all.
How to style a '50s jukebox in your home
In a world before "Alexa, shuffle my new playlist," jukeboxes reigned supreme with their large wooden facades and neon lights — a nostalgic aesthetic that feels like a hug. Replicas alone average around $4,000, and the real thing can start in the hundreds and quickly escalate to $15,000 in second-hand shops and on eBay. Large modern jukeboxes like Arkrocket's Saturn V Jukebox — which have the look but modern accoutrements like a USB connection, MP3, and a radio — clock in at two grand. Small tabletop jukeboxes typically range from $100 to $400.
Should you find a real (or modern) jukebox for a reasonable price, consider using it to amplify your space's warm, unique style. When mixing vintage and modern items, don't be afraid to juxtapose them side-by-side. A jukebox next to a sleek leather chair or an industrial table can bring the room together, create a talking point, and offer a space to bring guests together. You could also pair the piece with mid-century living room ideas that stand the test of time, like a funky light fixture, textiles with bold patterns, and colorful artwork to amp up the throwback style. Keep it alongside other meaningful second-hand objects like old typewriters, books, and games to showcase your personality and create an inviting atmosphere. Regardless of styling choices, one thing is clear: Nightly jam sessions are non-negotiable.