She Styles Her Living Room With An Unexpected '50s Gem You Could Find At The Thrift Store

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Curating a collection out of finding antique and vintage treasures is an art form, and sometimes, the piece you never knew you needed can completely transform an entire room. One minute, you have a game plan for your thrift store visit. The next, you're abandoning your original intentions for something that's simultaneously unexpected yet so perfect you'll wonder why you didn't think of it sooner. Case in point: the '50s jukebox.

This might not seem like the obvious thrifting selection, but after a quick look at lifewith.hopee's apartment, you'll definitely consider getting one for yourself. The content creator and master of all things cozy has gathered an assortment of thoughtful trinkets for her space — gilded mirrors, glass chandeliers, typewriters, baroque-style seats, and a jukebox to tie the whole look together — which looks particularly inviting when lit up in the evening. Her space feels like a story, a page from the eccentric aunt aesthetic trend book that's meaningful and meant to start a conversation, just like the retro music player at the heart of it all.