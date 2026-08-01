Forget Lawn Decor: A More Creative Way To Use Thrifted Flamingoes In Your Backyard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Has there ever been a lawn ornament more divisive than the classic pink flamingo? From the first injection-molded plastic flock in the late 1950s, the affection for the lawn ornament has ebbed and flowed. The pink beauties quickly faced backlash for being made of plastic, and they went through periods of being gaudy, popular again, and being displayed ironically. Even if you don't want to display a plastic flamingo in your yard as-is, don't pass them up at the thrift store. Instead, upgrade them into elegant planters, with inspiration from the TikTok channel Papa Karl's Rust and Roses, where the creator attaches the heads of the flamingos to plastic bowls to create unique planters with fountains in the middle.

To start, you need to round up your flamingos. If you don't have any collecting dust in your shed, head to the thrift store or estate sales. While statues are the vintage garden decor everyone is snatching up, you might have less competition for pink flamingoes. You'll also need the planter portion, but you can upcycle a planter you already have. The creator in the video uses inexpensive plastic serving bowls from the dollar store — the main, large bowl has ridges on it to create an interesting shape, but you can also use a smooth plastic bowl. Grab a smaller bowl to serve as the pedestal. You can leave it as-is, but adding plaster or a similar material produces a textured terracotta look. Then, it's a matter of painting the project to your taste to make it look vintage. You can simply plant flowers in the bowl or add another bowl inside with a solar-powered fountain to create a planter water feature.