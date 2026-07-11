How To Repel Ticks Without Harsh Chemicals: An Easy DIY Solution
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Are you craving peace and protection in your outdoor space? Seeing a tick crawling on your patio furniture or finding one on yourself after spending time in your yard is the opposite of peaceful. These tiny insects are large contributors to the spread of harmful diseases, including Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and Alpha-gal syndrome. If you're someone who tries to avoid chemical repellents, a certain essential oil offers an easy and effective DIY solution. Red thyme essential oil (Thymus vulgarius or zygis) has been tested in a couple of scientific studies against different of species of ticks. This herbal and culinary oil shows promising results as a natural repellent, offering insect protection that doesn't involve harsh, man-made chemicals. By making your own deterrent mixture with red thyme essential oil, you can repel ticks with a DIY solution that's so simple.
Recently, there have been growing numbers of a specific tick in the United States. The lone star tick (Amblyomma americanum), with its signature white dot on its back, is a more aggressive insect that hunts for hosts. Unfortunately, the lone star tick also transmits Alpha-gal syndrome, a disturbing condition that causes an allergy to red meat. These ticks are terrifying, but thankfully, a 2024 study published in Parasites and Vectors found that thyme oil was effective against lone star ticks specifically.
Research regarding red thyme oil repelling ticks
In the 2024 Parasites and Vectors study, several essential oils were tested against lone star tick nymphs in spatial, fingertip, and contact repellent experiments. The red thyme oil came in fourth for contact repellency, but it performed very well in the spatial test. After 15 minutes of exposure to the Thyme essential oil, 100% of the ticks were repelled from the area. According to the researchers, the red thyme oil proved to be twice as effective as DEET when used at the same concentration. If you want to skip the stinky chemicals but still feel protected, this research shows red thyme could help keep ticks away just as efficiently.
Red and other types of thyme oils could also have a helpful deterrent effect against another species of tick that's prevalent in Europe. In a 2017 study published in the Journal of Ticks and Tick Borne Diseases, oils from both red (Thymus vulgaris) and creeping thymes (Thymus serpyllum) were found to be good for repelling the European Dermacentor reticulatus ticks. While a 3% concentration of red thyme kept away 68% of the insects, oil from the creeping variety repelled 82%. Though this study focuses on a European tick, it shows that red thyme oils may affect other species of the insect besides the lone star variety.
DIY solutions to make a red thyme oil tick repellent
If you're trying to repel ticks with a DIY solution, mixing your own red thyme oil spray is an easy and natural option. Combine between 30 and 40 drops of the essential oil with two tablespoons of a carrier oil, such as almond or coconut oil, in a 100mL spray bottle. Add water to the solution and mix. Apply your DIY spray to your clothes or on your outdoor furniture to discourage ticks.
Also, diffusing your thyme essential oil could also help to spread the natural repellent around your outdoor space. A battery-powered model, like SeedSeel's Portable Diffuser, can allow for a constant stream of the aroma. This could be a good option to try while entertaining or spending an extended period of time enjoying your patio. For about $13, you can buy a 10 mL bottle of Nirvana Nurture's Organic Thyme Essential Oil, making this an easy and affordable DIY solution to repel ticks.