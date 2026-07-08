Turn Vintage Doilies Into The Most Unique Upcycled Planter

Creative crafters are constantly finding ways to reuse vintage doilies and give them new life. However, a lot of them involve altering the doily in some way. If you aren't certain that you want to commit your doilies to their new role as decor, there's an easy DIY project you can try. You can use doilies to upcycle a planter, turning it from dull and boring to sweet and elegant. While there are additions you can make if you want the upcycling to be more permanent, you can complete this hack without actually altering your doily. All you need are your doilies, a planter, and some sewing supplies.

The basic idea is to wrap one or more doilies around the planter, sewing them together to hold them in place. This creates a sort of slip cover for your container, dressing it up in lace and frills for a cuter aesthetic and added texture. Hand sewing generally doesn't damage doilies, and the threads can be cut later if you decide you'd rather use your doily in a different way. Of course, you can make the project more permanent by gluing the doilies into place. This may make it easier to move your planter later, since you won't need to worry about the doilies sliding off. Personalizing your doilies further by painting them or adding embellishments such as ribbons or buttons will also make it more unique to your style. You can also use this similar technique to repurpose vintage doilies for hanging planters instead if you don't have any standing planters.