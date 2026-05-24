She Grabs A Vintage Doily And Turns It Into The Most Unique Plant Hanger
Vintage doilies are having their moment — maybe not in the traditional sense for decorating furniture or protecting your table. But DIYers are getting quite creative in their ideas to repurpose thrifted vintage doilies. From wall art to candle holders, the lacy crocheted works of art result in many a beautiful home decor piece with that touch of vintage, grandmacore charm that people love. On TikTok, @elainezelker plays off that idea with a unique plant hanger, using a vintage doily as a sling-like holder for a small pot.
The idea is simple: braided strands of yarn attached at several points around the doily draw the flexible crocheted round inward, so it wraps around the pot to cradle it. A doily with points around the edge works well for this idea because it has natural attachment points. Since the doily needs to support the potted plant, make sure it's sturdy and won't stretch or tear easily. It also needs to be larger than the bottom of the pot to provide enough support. If you want to hide the planter completely, choose a large lacy piece that will also surround the sides.
The basic structure of this plant hanger is quick and easy. Tie a sturdy braided strand of yarn to each point, and sew or glue it for extra support. Then, knot all of the strings together at the top, or tie them around a ring as a hanger. However you wish, you can modify the design for a custom look that shows off your creativity. Either way, you end up with a clever way to hang plants around your home.
Customize your doily plant hanger
This could be one of the best plant DIYs ever because it's simple yet beautiful and easy to modify. While the inspiration project features braided yarn strands, you can use other materials to change the look, as long as they're sturdy enough to hold all of the weight. Examples include leather strips, ribbon, and fabric strips. Or, create macramé hanger cords and tie them to the doily to pair two craft favorites that are regaining popularity.
You can also modify the doilies by dyeing them first to change the color. Soak the crocheted pieces in fabric dye for vivid color. To make it look aged, toss the doily into a pan of hot water with coffee grounds and salt added or in a bowl of brewed tea. If you want a more rigid hanging plant holder, turn the pot over and cover it with plastic wrap. Then, dip the doily in fabric stiffener, shape it around the pot, and let it dry overnight. Remove the plastic, and put the pot back in the stiffened doily. This version will also work as a tabletop display, since the now-sturdy doily doesn't need support from strings.
Additional embellishments will also make the hanger look more creative. Instead of using just one doily, layer two or three together on the planter. Weaving ribbons through the lacy material adds a little color to the top edge, or add beads, sequins, or spray glitter. You could add tassels to hide where you attach the hanger strings to the doily.