She Grabs A Vintage Doily And Turns It Into The Most Unique Plant Hanger

Vintage doilies are having their moment — maybe not in the traditional sense for decorating furniture or protecting your table. But DIYers are getting quite creative in their ideas to repurpose thrifted vintage doilies. From wall art to candle holders, the lacy crocheted works of art result in many a beautiful home decor piece with that touch of vintage, grandmacore charm that people love. On TikTok, @elainezelker plays off that idea with a unique plant hanger, using a vintage doily as a sling-like holder for a small pot.

The idea is simple: braided strands of yarn attached at several points around the doily draw the flexible crocheted round inward, so it wraps around the pot to cradle it. A doily with points around the edge works well for this idea because it has natural attachment points. Since the doily needs to support the potted plant, make sure it's sturdy and won't stretch or tear easily. It also needs to be larger than the bottom of the pot to provide enough support. If you want to hide the planter completely, choose a large lacy piece that will also surround the sides.

The basic structure of this plant hanger is quick and easy. Tie a sturdy braided strand of yarn to each point, and sew or glue it for extra support. Then, knot all of the strings together at the top, or tie them around a ring as a hanger. However you wish, you can modify the design for a custom look that shows off your creativity. Either way, you end up with a clever way to hang plants around your home.