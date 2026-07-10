Swap The Towel Rack For This Bathroom Storage Idea That Looks More High-End

Despite being functional, towel racks lack the high-end appeal that makes your bathroom feel luxurious. It's often those little design details that create the relaxing, upscale aesthetic that you want. Fortunately, there are plenty of stylish bathroom and kitchen towel storage ideas that also save space — and many of those ideas are DIYs that are much simpler than they look. One perfect example is the towel-storage shelf created by the makers from The Merrythought YouTube channel. The top is a wooden shelf, which can hold toiletries, washcloths, or decorations. Leather straps attached in a loop create the flexible towel storage space below the shelf.

For this project, you'll need wood for the shelf and leather straps for the towel loops. For tools, grab a leather punch and a drill. You'll also need screws and wall anchors. This shelf design features a small vertical board at the back and a thicker 1.5-inch wood piece for the horizontal shelf, but you can customize it to fit your space and style preferences.

You can use a single board to create a floating shelf appearance or add wooden supports below the shelf for a more traditional shelf appearance. Paint or stain applied to the wood allows you to adjust the finished look to coordinate with your bathroom decor. While the original creator doesn't give exact dimensions, the shelf looks roughly 18 inches wide. You can make it larger if you want more storage space, and add two sets of leather loops for double the towel storage.