Turn Old Pickle Jars Into Stylish Patio Lanterns With This Clever Upcycle
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You put a lot of time and energy into making your outdoor living area a place you enjoy spending time in. Why should that change when the sun goes down? If you've been looking for outdoor lighting ideas to brighten up your home but are finding them outside of your budget, the answer might be sitting in your pantry. Pickle jars are something many people seem to have in abundance. They come in all shapes and sizes, and nobody ever quite knows what to do with them when they're empty. Transforming these glass containers into porch luminaries can give your patio a glow-up on a budget.
This DIY works by combining the jars with a light source that runs about $15. Compared to similar outdoor pendant lights that range in price from $50 and up at stores like Home Depot or $150 and up at higher-end stores like Pottery Barn, this is a steal. These lanterns are easy to hang from a hook on a patio post or the rafters over a porch to illuminate the space. When you're done, the upcycled light fixtures can bring character to your yard, and you can be proud of your conservation efforts.
Giving your old pickle jars a literal glow-up
To turn your old pickle jars into stunning patio lanterns, you'll need a few supplies. Along with your collection of old pickle jars, you'll need a hammer and nail, or a hole saw if you're a power tool-lover, a marker, and a pendant bulb kit, like Rextin's Waterproof Light Socket Cord, for each container. Once you have your supplies gathered, you're ready to begin.
Pendant kits usually have a wired socket and a screw collar, which is a circular gasket-like component that attaches to the end. Use your marker to trace a hole on the top of your jar lid using the inside circle of the collar as a guide. Punch the circle out by perforating the metal with the hammer and nail, following the marker line (you can also use a hole saw for this). Insert the socket into the top of the lid, securing it from the bottom with the collar, screw in your bulb, and tighten the lid onto the jar. That's it!
Give your lanterns a sea glass effect by painting them with a mixture of a ½ cup of craft glue like Mod Podge Water-Based Sealer and a few drops of food coloring. You can also embellish them by gluing on crystals, beads, or adding a ribbon around the base for a farmhouse vibe. Just make sure to use materials and an adhesive designed for outdoor use. Whatever your style, you'll have personalized patio lighting and the perfect way to upcycle those old pickle jars.