Turn Old Pickle Jars Into Stylish Patio Lanterns With This Clever Upcycle

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You put a lot of time and energy into making your outdoor living area a place you enjoy spending time in. Why should that change when the sun goes down? If you've been looking for outdoor lighting ideas to brighten up your home but are finding them outside of your budget, the answer might be sitting in your pantry. Pickle jars are something many people seem to have in abundance. They come in all shapes and sizes, and nobody ever quite knows what to do with them when they're empty. Transforming these glass containers into porch luminaries can give your patio a glow-up on a budget.

This DIY works by combining the jars with a light source that runs about $15. Compared to similar outdoor pendant lights that range in price from $50 and up at stores like Home Depot or $150 and up at higher-end stores like Pottery Barn, this is a steal. These lanterns are easy to hang from a hook on a patio post or the rafters over a porch to illuminate the space. When you're done, the upcycled light fixtures can bring character to your yard, and you can be proud of your conservation efforts.