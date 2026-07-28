Skip Hanging Baskets: This Thrift Store Find Is A More Creative Way To Display Petunias

Petunias are some of the best annuals for container gardens, with their trailing flowers that dangle beautifully from hanging planters. If you're sick of traditional hanging baskets, there's a much more unique way to display these flowers. Surprisingly, an old birdcage could be the perfect hanging planter. One user posted a video on TikTok showing how a metal birdcage can make a gorgeous alternative to hanging baskets for petunias and trailing greenery. An upcycled birdcage also transforms your petunia container into a fun garden decor feature that embodies fairy forest vibes.

A birdcage is a simple swap for a hanging basket, as both are containers with wire or metal bars. Plus, this fun alternative could also be a cost-effective way to hang your flowers. Though hanging baskets aren't overly expensive, you may be able to find an old birdcage for free or at a very low cost. Check local thrift stores, online marketplaces, and even curbs on trash day to find an old cage.

Both functional and decorative birdcages should work for this DIY, provided they're large enough to hold petunia flowers. While a suspended birdcage works wonderfully to make an adorable hanging planter, any cage could create a unique pot for petunias. Though other flowers or plants would look gorgeous inside this planter as well, trailing plants like petunias will flow beautifully out of the cage. As with traditional baskets, you may need to water your petunias often.