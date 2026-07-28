Skip Hanging Baskets: This Thrift Store Find Is A More Creative Way To Display Petunias
Petunias are some of the best annuals for container gardens, with their trailing flowers that dangle beautifully from hanging planters. If you're sick of traditional hanging baskets, there's a much more unique way to display these flowers. Surprisingly, an old birdcage could be the perfect hanging planter. One user posted a video on TikTok showing how a metal birdcage can make a gorgeous alternative to hanging baskets for petunias and trailing greenery. An upcycled birdcage also transforms your petunia container into a fun garden decor feature that embodies fairy forest vibes.
A birdcage is a simple swap for a hanging basket, as both are containers with wire or metal bars. Plus, this fun alternative could also be a cost-effective way to hang your flowers. Though hanging baskets aren't overly expensive, you may be able to find an old birdcage for free or at a very low cost. Check local thrift stores, online marketplaces, and even curbs on trash day to find an old cage.
Both functional and decorative birdcages should work for this DIY, provided they're large enough to hold petunia flowers. While a suspended birdcage works wonderfully to make an adorable hanging planter, any cage could create a unique pot for petunias. Though other flowers or plants would look gorgeous inside this planter as well, trailing plants like petunias will flow beautifully out of the cage. As with traditional baskets, you may need to water your petunias often.
Upcycle an old birdcage into an enchanting petunia basket
If the cage was used to house pets, thoroughly clean it first. Even if the metal is old and rusty, the birdcage will still beautifully hold your petunia flowers. Scrub rust from the cage with sandpaper. Coating the metal in an outdoor spray paint will also improve the look and provide a more protected finish. Some cages will have a lot of attached pieces inside, such as perches or water bowls, that can be removed to better fit your plants.
@thriftshoplotus
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Place a coconut coir liner for hanging baskets inside the base of the birdcage. Add your potting mix inside the liner, just like you would with a typical basket, and plant your flowers. You may need to use several petunia plants to make your display look full. In the video, the TikToker was able to place another coir liner in the top of the birdcage, adding more petunias and greenery. However, the shape of your cage may prevent this. Adjust the plants so that your flowers and leaves pop out from between the metal bars, or open the cage door to allow the flowers to flow out.
Hang the birdcage on your porch or in your yard. Alternatively, set a cage elevated on a stand in your garden, or place a boxy one on a patio table. Since petunias are a stunning flower that'll have hummingbirds flocking your garden, this display could become a lively decoration.